Half Dome Wins Energy Retailer Nectr’s Digital Media

Rochelle Burbury
By Rochelle Burbury
Energy retailer Nectr has appointed independent media agency Half Dome to undertake the company’s digital media planning, buying and strategy. Following a competitive pitch, Half Dome has been charged with delivering results through performance media planning and buying across performance media channels.

Established in 2019 by Hanwha Energy Australia, Nectr is an award-winning energy retailer that provides cleaner and greener residential energy products to more than 30,000 Australians. Nectr is innovating in the Australian energy industry, offering 100% carbon-neutral electricity only plans as well as solar, battery and solar plus battery systems bundled with competitive electricity plans. Nectr is committed to delivering affordable and environmentally friendly energy solutions for Australians.

“We recently hit our three year anniversary of officially retailing energy in Australia and the business continues to evolve at an exciting pace. Ultimately, we needed an agency to help push us strategically and partner with our inhouse marketing team to optimise results. Our appointment of Half Dome after a formal selection reflects our mutual vision of challenging the norm, seeking out opportunities and enjoying the experience,” Nectr chief marketing officer, Karren Challoner-Miles (lead image), said.

Half Dome managing partner and head of growth, Joe Frazer, said: “From our first meeting with Karren and Nectr head of digital sales, Jay Maniar, it became abundantly clear that Half Dome and Nectr shared the same challenger mindset which underpins so many of our best client relationships. As a pioneer in providing clean energy solutions, Nectr strongly resonates and aligns with the values of many of our team.

“Our offering, which sits at the intersection of rapid experimentation, capability-shifting project work, and strategic thinking, will be highly effective in supporting Nectr in reaching its lofty ambitions, and from our end, we are excited to be challenged by such an experienced client team.”

The Nectr appointment follows Half Dome’s recent client wins including GMHBA health insurance, Australian pet company Petspiration Group, Australian skincare company Ego Pharmaceuticals and the Melbourne Racing Club.

The Nectr appointment is effective immediately.

