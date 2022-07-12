GroupM’s Addressable TV Business Finecast Announces Deal With SBS & Xandr

GroupM’s Addressable TV Business Finecast Announces Deal With SBS & Xandr
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



GroupM’s addressable TV business, Finecast is partnering with technology platforms and broadcasters to make connected TV advertising better, and help advertisers reach bigger audiences through BVOD campaigns.

Finecast has partnered with SBS and Xandr to utilise the strength of Header Bidding technology on Connected TV campaigns, representing a positive shift in the access capabilities for Addressable TV, whilst maintaining the benefits of superior buying flexibility.

Using Header Bidding technology means advertisers can access more BVOD inventory and can invest bigger budgets in CTV campaigns to reach bigger audiences.

Header Bidding has long been a part of the digital media ecosystem creating a fairer and more competitive programmatic marketplace for publishers. It provides increased access to inventory for buyers and greater transparency and visibility of available inventory for marketers. By allowing advance bidding on inventory from multiple ad exchanges simultaneously, header bidding reduces the inefficiencies of a sequential waterfall approach.

Through successful trials, Finecast and SBS have delivered 33 per cent more reach to SBS audiences, and a 30% increase in bid rate for available impressions, when comparing Header Bidding with tag-based campaigns.

John Miskelly, GroupM APAC Investment Director, said: “This is an exciting development in the Connected TV/OTT video space where we can harness the agility and addressability of programmatic and have access to the best inventory. The broadcasters are doing a great job as TV transforms, and SBS and Finecast are demonstrating true best practice for access and innovation in the CTV ecosystem.”

Lee Callagher, SBS national digital operations and technology manager, added: “Being able to prioritise both direct and programmatic demand whilst maintaining our premium ad experience is important for SBS’ future commercial strategy. Working with Finecast to successfully bring Header Bidding to Connected TV enables greater scale and reach for advertisers in BVOD.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Finecast GroupM SBS Xandr

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]