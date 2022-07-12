GroupM’s Addressable TV Business Finecast Announces Deal With SBS & Xandr

GroupM’s addressable TV business, Finecast is partnering with technology platforms and broadcasters to make connected TV advertising better, and help advertisers reach bigger audiences through BVOD campaigns.

Finecast has partnered with SBS and Xandr to utilise the strength of Header Bidding technology on Connected TV campaigns, representing a positive shift in the access capabilities for Addressable TV, whilst maintaining the benefits of superior buying flexibility.

Using Header Bidding technology means advertisers can access more BVOD inventory and can invest bigger budgets in CTV campaigns to reach bigger audiences.

Header Bidding has long been a part of the digital media ecosystem creating a fairer and more competitive programmatic marketplace for publishers. It provides increased access to inventory for buyers and greater transparency and visibility of available inventory for marketers. By allowing advance bidding on inventory from multiple ad exchanges simultaneously, header bidding reduces the inefficiencies of a sequential waterfall approach.

Through successful trials, Finecast and SBS have delivered 33 per cent more reach to SBS audiences, and a 30% increase in bid rate for available impressions, when comparing Header Bidding with tag-based campaigns.

John Miskelly, GroupM APAC Investment Director, said: “This is an exciting development in the Connected TV/OTT video space where we can harness the agility and addressability of programmatic and have access to the best inventory. The broadcasters are doing a great job as TV transforms, and SBS and Finecast are demonstrating true best practice for access and innovation in the CTV ecosystem.”

Lee Callagher, SBS national digital operations and technology manager, added: “Being able to prioritise both direct and programmatic demand whilst maintaining our premium ad experience is important for SBS’ future commercial strategy. Working with Finecast to successfully bring Header Bidding to Connected TV enables greater scale and reach for advertisers in BVOD.”