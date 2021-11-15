Groundwater Country Music Festival Makes A Comeback After Two-Year Hiatus

Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, county music made a splash in the Gold Coast with the return of the Groundwater Country Music Festival (CMF).

The three-day festival took place between the 12th and 14th of November where more than 45 Aussie artists played to a crowd of country music fans.

After a tough year with many locked inside due to COVID, the opportunity to get out and experience some live music was too good to miss.

That was just INCREDIBLE! Thank you so much Groundwater and everyone who came out to todays final show. Can’t wipe the smile off my face ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EYd4MfXO31 — CASEY BARNES (@Casey_Barnes) November 14, 2021

Now that was fun show #1 @GroundwaterCMF !! Live music , great crowds ,show #2 tonight TEX DUBBO classic country show 6:45pm Kurrawa Park Stage , come on down xx pic.twitter.com/ZMKdZKYkK7 — Troy Cassar-Daley (@troycassardaley) November 13, 2021

This really is a great free event! Brad Butcher now on stage at the Back Road Theatre for @GroundwaterCMF #writerslife #researching #incharacter pic.twitter.com/fnZAtWrTYB — 💧Prof Anita Heiss (@AnitaHeiss) November 12, 2021

Festival Director, Mark Duckworth, was thrilled with the event saying: “It was great to see Groundwater return to the Gold Coast and to be able to welcome back our country music family.”

“For many artists, Groundwater is an opportunity to celebrate and share new music releases and chart successes from the year.

“Groundwater 2021 has been more important than ever for Australian country music as it’s been one of the few festivals remaining on the calendar.

“We are hopeful to have seen over 35,000 visitors throughout Broadbeach over the weekend, with many loyal fans returning, plus many new fans who have come to experience a weekend of incredible live country music.”

Rising country-pop star, Melanie Dyer also expressed her gratefulness of the event saying: “While it’s been hard not being able to gig much over the last 18 months, I’ve really thrown myself back into writing for my next album.”

“It was so awesome to sing my new single ‘Run Out Of Road’ for the first time with my band at Groundwater…and also play a few other unreleased songs that will be coming in the new year.”

Groundwater CMF has been announced for 2022 and will take place between the 28th and the 30th of October.