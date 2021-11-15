Groundwater Country Music Festival Makes A Comeback After Two-Year Hiatus

Groundwater 2021. Picture by Luke Marsden.
James Harrison
By James Harrison
SHARE
THIS



Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, county music made a splash in the Gold Coast with the return of the Groundwater Country Music Festival (CMF).

The three-day festival took place between the 12th and 14th of November where more than 45 Aussie artists played to a crowd of country music fans.

After a tough year with many locked inside due to COVID, the opportunity to get out and experience some live music was too good to miss.

Festival Director, Mark Duckworth, was thrilled with the event saying: “It was great to see Groundwater return to the Gold Coast and to be able to welcome back our country music family.”

“For many artists, Groundwater is an opportunity to celebrate and share new music releases and chart successes from the year.

“Groundwater 2021 has been more important than ever for Australian country music as it’s been one of the few festivals remaining on the calendar.

“We are hopeful to have seen over 35,000 visitors throughout Broadbeach over the weekend, with many loyal fans returning, plus many new fans who have come to experience a weekend of incredible live country music.”

Rising country-pop star, Melanie Dyer also expressed her gratefulness of the event saying: “While it’s been hard not being able to gig much over the last 18 months, I’ve really thrown myself back into writing for my next album.”

“It was so awesome to sing my new single ‘Run Out Of Road’ for the first time with my band at Groundwater…and also play a few other unreleased songs that will be coming in the new year.”

Groundwater CMF has been announced for 2022 and will take place between the 28th and the 30th of October.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Gold Coast Groundwater Country Music Festival Melanie Dyer

Latest News

Semi Permanent Launches Creative Services Agency SP Brand Studio
  • Marketing

Semi Permanent Launches Creative Services Agency SP Brand Studio

Semi Permanent, the biggest and longest-running creativity and design festival in the southern hemisphere, has launched its creative services and experience design agency, SP Brand Studio, with founding clients KPMG, Microsoft, Heaps Normal, Perion, and Sea Forest, who join ongoing retainer accounts Rare with Google, and Highsnobiety. Built on the foundation of two decades of […]

De’Longhi Launches New Immersive Coffee Experience With Landor & Fitch
  • Technology

De’Longhi Launches New Immersive Coffee Experience With Landor & Fitch

Espresso coffee machine brand, De’Longhi have partnered with Landor & Fitch to create the De’Longhi Coffee Lounge. Coffee connoisseur’s can find the lounge in Zetland, where coffee education sessions hosted by in-store specialists take place. The specialists are there to discuss all things coffee and give the customers hands-on coffee experience. A self-guided kiosk will also […]

How Brands Are Leveraging TikTok
  • Partner Content
  • Technology

How Brands Are Leveraging TikTok

TikTok not in your marketing mix? Well, perhaps it's time to move on the skywriting and the flash mobs.

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Meet This Year’s B&T Award Winners!
  • Advertising
  • Marketing
  • Media
  • Technology

Meet This Year’s B&T Award Winners!

Meet all the winners of our B&T Awards without having to worry about any awkward small talk or wearing a mask.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
FOXTEL Unveils New Docuseries ‘100 FOOT WAVE’
  • Media

FOXTEL Unveils New Docuseries ‘100 FOOT WAVE’

Critically acclaimed docuseries 100 FOOT WAVE will premiere on FOXTEL and On Demand Thursday December 2nd. Created by the makers of Tiger King and Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, this six-episode documentary series follows the ten-year journey of big-wave surfing legend Garrett McNamara and his search for the world’s biggest wave. Set across […]

Hugo Weaving Stars In New Flight Facilities Music Video
  • Media

Hugo Weaving Stars In New Flight Facilities Music Video

The Matrix star, Hugo Weaving, stars in the new music video for Flight Facilities song ‘Heavy (feat. Your Smith).’ With the talent of director Timothy Burnett, Indie record label, Future Classic released the music video today. The video was shot in 35mm film and was released only four weeks after being pitched. Just, a few […]

Perfection Fresh Launches AR Campaign Via The Live Agency & Unbnd
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

Perfection Fresh Launches AR Campaign Via The Live Agency & Unbnd

Perfection Fresh uses the power of immersive Augmented Reality to educate consumers on fresh produce farming and seasonality as well as health and nutrition. The Perfection Fresh Augmented Reality experience, developed by The Live Agency is in collaboration with Unbnd. It offers its users a suite of utility including recipe inspiration, information on taste & […]