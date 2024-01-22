Groundbreaking New Beforeplay Campaign Introduces New Step In Sexual Health Journey Via Ogilvy

In a bid to normalise regular STI testing among young people, the Australian Government has launched a ground-breaking new campaign called ‘Beforeplay’, with creative developed by Ogilvy.

Targeting young people aged 20-34, the new campaign aims to educate and raise awareness of STI prevention by introducing a new step in a sexual health journey called ‘Beforeplay’: getting an STI test before embarking on sexual activity, in addition to using protection.

With a tagline of ‘Make STI testing your Beforeplay’, the national campaign will be seen across OLV, social, OOH and bar coasters, plus media placement on dating apps like Tinder and Grindr and O-Week activations.

Ogilvy developed and executed the creative strategy and worked closely with UM on the media, including the extensions into online dating apps and O-week activity.

“Beforeplay aims to put the emphasis on making sure people get tested before they jump into things. It’s the important step before the bedroom, and even before the meetup,” said Ogilvy creative group head Shaun Branagan.

“The campaign also aims to make STI testing feel not like an obstacle, but a normal part of looking after your health. The work introduces new language to make it clear regular check-ups, even outside of perceived moments of risk, is a socially accepted practice and something people do to proudly take charge of their sexual health. It adapts a common component of great sex – foreplay, a moment that we all know comes first – and stretches that concept into a moment that begins before you even get into the bedroom”.

The Beforeplay idea has behaviour change at its heart. In addition to traditional awareness channels, it stretches through to other targeted activity like specially branded condoms at O Week activations to embed Beforeplay and its meaning into regular thinking about sex.