Greece Sues Adidas Over “Extremely Unpleasant” Acropolis Drone Show

Athens has launched legal action against Adidas following a controversial drone show near the Acropolis, which officials say promoted the sportswear giant without proper permission and violated antiquities law.

The drone display, reportedly held late on Thursday, featured illuminated drones forming the Adidas logo and a sports shoe against the night sky, with the ancient Acropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage site, serving as a dramatic backdrop.

The show sparked swift backlash from Greece’s culture ministry and social media users alike.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni condemned the campaign, saying it exploited the Acropolis for commercial gain without approval from her department. “The legal procedure wasn’t followed,” Lina Mendoni told SKAI radio. “This very bad, extremely unpleasant image is as if the Adidas shoe is kicking the Acropolis, aesthetically that is.”

“A lawsuit has been already filed against anyone responsible,” she said.

The display was reportedly launched from the Zappeion conference centre in central Athens, which is overseen by a state-appointed commission. The culture ministry said it was also investigating whether aerial permissions were properly granted under national and EU aviation regulations.

Mendoni, a trained classical archaeologist, said: “Here we have another monument, a newer monument, whose administration, if nothing else, should have sought approval from the ministry of culture before granting permission. Here, too, we have a breach of archaeological law.”

In a statement, Adidas confirmed that ‘all required permits were received and adhered to’. “No image of the Acropolis monument was used by Adidas for advertising or other purposes,” the brand said.

The Athens prosecutor’s office had opened an investigation, and both the finance and culture ministries are seeking clarification from the Civil Aviation Authority, which grants drone permits.

Greece has long imposed strict rules to protect the Acropolis, including daily tourist caps and limitations on filming. Just weeks ago, the ministry rejected a request by Oscar-winning director Yorgos Lanthimos to film scenes for his upcoming movie Bugonia on the Acropolis, arguing the science fiction storyline was incompatible with the symbolism and the values the Acropolis represents.

The apparent double standard ignited fresh public outrage with social media users questioning why it was a no to “art” but a yes to “money”.

Opposition parties also seized on the controversy. The Pasok party said: “The Acropolis, a global symbol of culture and democracy, cannot be treated as a backdrop for commercial use,” adding that “serious questions arise about the role and responsibility of the culture ministry.”

The left-wing Syriza party described the display as “the commodification of Greece’s cultural heritage”.

“The image of a sports shoe ‘stepping’ on the Acropolis, created using a drone swarm for advertising purposes, constitutes an offensive commercialisation of the core of our cultural heritage,” the party said.

The Acropolis, home to the iconic Parthenon temple, is among the most visited ancient landmarks in the world. It remains central to the national identity of the nation.