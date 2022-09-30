Glen 20 And Woolies Serve Up Peace Of Mind To Vulnerable Australians Via Meals On Wheels

As Aussies returned to work, borders opened, and the comfort of social connection was restored this year, millions of vulnerable Australians made the difficult decision to stay inside, protecting themselves from the COVID-19 virus.

However, in turn, they fell victim to the hidden endemic of loneliness. Teaming up to help bring people together, Glen 20 and Woolworths today partner again with a not-for-profit organisation, Meals on Wheels, in an initiative that builds on two years of work throughout the pandemic – helping to can loneliness and create genuine moments of connection for these communities, and hygienically so, with Glen 20 providing trusted peace of mind.

The three parties are hoping to help Can Loneliness and Create Connection for thousands of vulnerable Aussies, by raising awareness of Australians’ desire to connect, and do so comfortably, through a donation of 100,000 cans of Glen 20 (worth $900,000) to the Australians Meals on Wheels delivers food to, and its volunteers.

Sharyn Broer, president of Meals on Wheels Australia, said entering year three of this partnership with Glen 20 demonstrates the companies’ commitment to driving true social change: “So many Australians have reconnected with their ‘new normal’ post-pandemic, however, for many vulnerable Aussies we know the idea of connecting with their communities comes with a little worry for their hygiene,” she said.

“As simple as it sounds, knowing that Glen 20 and Woolworths are behind Meals on Wheels’ mission to help deliver nutritious meals and welfare checks with peace of mind enables the kind of meaningful connection that benefits our customers’ wellbeing. Our community has seen first-hand how important it is to stay connected to the people around you – whether it’s a phone call, a friendly wave from the street or a hot meal delivered to your doorstep with a smile and chat,” added Broer.

It’s a sentiment reflected in new research by Glen 20, also released today, which found continued isolation is having a far-reaching impact on our vulnerable community. With 4-out-of-5 (96 per cent) of Australians believing it is important to connect with loved ones face-to-face, the research found vulnerable Australians are still struggling to reconnect with their communities and loved ones. In fact, only 39 per cent feel strongly connected with their community on a daily basis, such as with friends, colleagues and neighbours, and more than half (57 per cent) saying they do not connect with their community face-to-face on a frequent basis. And that’s all despite most people believing you need just 30 minutes to an hour to form a meaningful connection.

Danielle Byrne, head of sustainability & purpose at Reckitt Hygiene ANZ said Glen 20 is positioned to help create moments of connection thanks to over half a century’s experience providing hygienic environments for Australian families: “The research shows over 73 per cent of Australians feel more confident to connect with others in a hygienic home environment, so we at Glen 20 are proud to be continuing our support of Meals on Wheels for the third year in a row. Through this partnership, Glen 20 is ensuring a hygienic environment to give vulnerable people the peace of mind to reconnect socially in their homes.”

John Loader, Woolworths personal and household care merchandise manager, said: “After the success of working with Glen 20 and Meals on Wheels last year to get 50,000 Hygiene Kits into the hands of vulnerable Australians, we’re so pleased to continue providing reassurance to vulnerable Australians in an even bigger way this year.

“The research found almost half (45 per cent) of Australians agree that using a product such as Glen 20 gives greater peace of mind in the home when connecting with others, and as a house-hold name for so many Australians, we’re excited to help customers support a great cause to Can Loneliness and Create Connection.”

To promote the partnership, Glen 20 has engaged Australian radio broadcaster Fifi Box, and her mother Pearl: “I’m not surprised the research from Glen 20, supported by Meals on Wheels, showed that four out of five Australians feel joy when connecting with others. It’s one of my reasons I get out of bed in the morning – it’s what I do on the radio every day, and it’s so important to improving our mood and bettering health outcomes. I can’t wait to see Aussies can loneliness and create moments of connection within their communities this month,” said Box.

Loneliness can strike anyone – especially the millions of vulnerable Australians amongst us. To help Glen 20 and Meals on Wheels Can Loneliness and Create Connection, Australians can buy any can of Glen 20 from Woolworths across the country before 25 October 2022.

www.mealsonwheels.org.au/can-loneliness-create-connection/