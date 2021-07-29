The 6am Agency Founder Gillian Fish Takes On Two New Roles

founder and CEO of The 6AM Agency, Gillian Fish as been appointed to the Vitafoods Content Advisory Board and is also taking up a position on the Marketing & Ethics Sub-committee of Consumer Healthcare Products Australia (CHP Australia).

Both roles are immediate and recognise Gillian Fish’s growing recognition as a health and wellbeing key opinion leader in Australia and around the world.

Vitafoods is a leader in nutraceutical science that provides a 360-degree view of the global nutraceuticals industry, with events and platforms that delve deep into every aspect of the supply chain from ingredients to distribution and packaging to finished products.

As a Vitafoods Content Advisory Board Member, Fish will participate in:

Small-group discussions focused on identifying relevant topics as Vitafood’s develop content for in-person conferences and digital offerings

Provide feedback on proposals submitted for in-person and digital content (speaker sessions and editorial)

Contribute to Vitafoods Insights with quarterly article, podcast, video interview or speaker position

As a member of the Content Advisory Board, Gillian Fish will work alongside global leaders in the USA, UK, Europe, Asia and Australasia.

Gillian Fish, said: “I have had the honour of speaking at Vitafoods Asia in Singapore, before the pandemic and I am honoured to be joining the Vitafoods Content Advisory Board partnering ongoing to support the organisation,

“The Vitafoods brand is committed to the goal of connecting the global nutraceutical industry through educational content on science, information and communities through its tradeshows, events and digital content platforms.

“As a Content Advisory Board Member it will be a privilege to contribute my thoughts each quarter to Vitafood Insights and by active participation in the group, discussions focused on identifying timely and relevant topics to share with a global audience across multiple content platforms and formats.

“CHP Australia is a leading industry voice representing the manufacturers and distributors of consumer healthcare products in Australia, including non-prescription medicines, so it’s a great opportunity to be joining the marketing and ethics subcommittee,” she adds.

“I’ve been fortunate over the past 18 months to have shared my thoughts on timely topics as a result of COVID, such as resilience, how consumer health marketing was impacted during these disrupted times and, looking ahead, the trends and influences around health and nutritional marketing.”