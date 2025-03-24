Geelong Cats & Lee Kum Kee Team Up For 2025 AFL Season

Geelong Cats and iconic Asian Sauce provider Lee Kum Kee have partnered together for the 2025 AFL season, welcoming Lee Kum Kee as a Premier Partner and the preferred Asian sauce provider of Geelong Football Club.

The strategic partnership brings together the Cats with Australia’s favourite Asian sauces and condiments brand – creating an exciting fusion of sport and culinary culture.

Throughout the season, Lee Kum Kee will have a strong presence at GMHBA Stadium, offering matchday activations which will allow fans to experience their signature sauces. On select game days, Lee Kum Kee ambassadors and MasterChef stars Mimi Wong and Declan Cleary will also bring the heat to the President’s Club function, serving up delicious Asian-inspired footy bites using Lee Kum Kee’s signature sauces.

Additionally, Lee Kum Kee will give away exclusive inner-sanctum tickets on the brand’s social media channels, offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close to their favourite

Cats players.

The partnership will also extend beyond stadium, with Lee Kum Kee playing a role in grassroots AFL Barwon events across the greater Geelong region.

To further engage fans, Lee Kum Kee will be the presenting partner of Geelong Diary – the go-to editorial source for insights, player updates and behind-the-scenes stories in the lead-up to each game.

Geelong Cats Chief Operating Officer Marcus King welcomed Lee Kum Kee to the Geelong family.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lee Kum Kee, bringing footy and food together is something we know our fans love. Like our Club, LKK have a strong focus on community and collective outcomes and we look forward to working with the team at Lee Kum Kee in 2025.

“There’s no better pairing than a dim sim and soy sauce at the footy, and we can’t wait to add a twist of Asian flavours to our match-day experience,” King said.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Geelong Cats for the 2025 AFL season, bringing our passion for authentic Asian flavours to one of Australia’s most iconic football clubs,” said Gary Hui, business development director – Oceania, APAC at Lee Kum Kee.

“Just as the Cats bring excitement and energy to the field, Lee Kum Kee is dedicated to elevating everyday meals with bold and delicious flavours. Through this partnership, we look forward to engaging with footy fans, celebrating community spirit and sharing our love of great food – both at the stadium and beyond.”