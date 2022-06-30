FutureBrand Australia Grows, Makes Two Senior Appointments

FutureBrand Australia has appointed Jacob Mahoney to the role of design director and promoted Emma Waterman into the role of senior strategist following the business’s continued strong growth.

FutureBrand’s revenue has increased 25 percent in the year to FY22, with the business enjoying a long run of new business growth in the two years since Rich Curtis bought the local operations from IPG. Recent wins include Beca, Bush Heritage Australia, Golf Australia, Huddle Insurance, Open Money Group and TPT Wealth. FutureBrand has also secured an expanded remit with both Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre (MCEC) and Funlab across its portfolio of brands that include Strike, Holey Moley and the newly-launched Hijinx Hotel, among other confidential projects.

The business also continues to achieve a high Net Promoter Score with clients at +71.

On the appointments, FutureBrand Australia CEO Rich Curtis said: “My focus for our talented and entrepreneurial team is an enriching employee experience that rewards and retains our current people, as well as attracts new and diverse team members to join our business.

“It’s exciting that we’re continuing to grow and we’re able to reward our people as we equip the business to make an even bigger impact. Emma has confidently grown to the level of senior strategist so her promotion is justly deserved, and Jacob is a great fit with our culture, the way we approach the work we do and how we deliver for our clients.”

FutureBrand Australia’s commitment to supporting employee growth is reflected in 360-degree reviews every quarter, annual personal learning budgets, and ‘Healthies’ – four additional days of leave per year for the entire team to do something they love or simply to take a day for themselves.

Senior strategist Emma Waterman (pictured above to the right) joined FutureBrand more than three years ago as an account manager before transitioning into the strategy team last year. She has more than 10 years’ experience in branding, marketing, PR and journalism, as well as qualifications in behavioural economics and journalism.

On Emma’s appointment, head of strategy Victoria Berry said: “Emma is a rising star at FutureBrand and I’m excited to be acknowledging not only her continued growth potential but also her contribution to helping our clients’ businesses grow – and our own business grow too.”

Jacob Mahoney (on the left in our central image) has 12 years’ design experience and was previously creative lead at MakeMatter Branding, design director at Principals and Landor, as well as senior designer with Designworks. He has also spent time consulting via Jacob Mahoney Creative.

On Jacob’s appointment, creative director Josh McGregor commented: “I’m thrilled Jacob said yes to joining the FutureBrand team. To have a seasoned pro like him join us not only adds a wealth of branding experience and craft skills, but to have him help nurture and grow the design team here is inspiring.”

Rich Curtis bought FutureBrand Australia from Interpublic Group in July 2020, making it his independent agency with the network and resources of FutureBrand global.

Since then the local team has launched brand transformations for Guide Dogs Australia, Innowell, Macquarie Group, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, MyFavorito, New Zealand Natural, Orygen and Vocus, among others.

The appointments are effective immediately.