From Wind To Wave: ACCIONA & DDB Melbourne Turn Retired Turbines Into World-First Surfboard

In a groundbreaking collaboration, renewable energy leader ACCIONA and DDB Melbourne have launched Turbine Made, an initiative that gives retired wind turbine blades a second life.

The campaign’s first product—an innovative surfboard crafted from repurposed turbine materials—showcases the potential for sustainable solutions and aims to spark broader industry conversation.

Speaking exclusively to B&T, Giles Watson, executive creative director at DDB Melbourne, and Hien Pham, brand and digital lead at ACCIONA Energía, revealed how Turbine Made evolved from a sustainability challenge into an industry-first innovation.

More than just a campaign, the project is designed to inspire new ways of repurposing materials that would otherwise go to landfill—starting with a surfboard that proves renewable energy and Australian surf culture can ride the same wave.

Tackling a Sustainability Challenge

The idea for Turbine Made began when ACCIONA recognised a major industry problem: what happens to wind turbine blades when they reach the end of their life? While Europe has established recycling facilities, Australia is lagging behind when it comes to a clear solution.

“We had identified that there were decommissioned turbine blades at some of our sites,” Pham told B&T. “These beautiful fibreglass blades, some are 30 metres, some are 70 metres. And there wasn’t any real plans for them.”

Pham explained that while ACCIONA’s parent company in Spain was already building a recycling facility, no similar option existed in Australia.

Pham explained that the brief was centred on tackling a significant industry challenge—finding a solution for decommissioned wind turbine blades. “We set out to address the biggest problem we could find, identifying a major category challenge,” he said. “We then handed that to the winning agency and asked them: how can we repurpose these turbine blades in a way that positions us as leaders in innovation and sustainability, while also making it relevant and inspiring enough to capture people’s hearts and minds?”

DDB Melbourne won the competitive pitch process and immediately focused on ensuring Turbine Made had lasting impact. “The scale of the problem is huge,” Watson said. “Even though there are solutions being explored around the world, none have gained real traction in driving meaningful industry change. Our biggest challenge was to create something more than just a one-off event or small-scale activation. We wanted to develop something with long-term potential that could be expanded and built upon”.

Why a Surfboard?

As ACCIONA and DDB Melbourne explored ways to introduce Turbine Made, the idea of a surfboard emerged as both a practical and symbolic choice.

Pham explained that the connection between wind turbines and surfboards dates back decades. “Around 20 to 30 years ago, when the first wind farm blades were produced in Navarre, Spain, there weren’t dedicated fibreglass technicians available,” he said. “To repair the blades, our chairman and founder, José Manuel, turned to surfboard shapers—experts in working with fibreglass. So, in many ways, the surfboard serves as a symbolic tribute to our origins”.

Beyond its historical significance, surfing was the ideal cultural fit for Australia. “It’s an iconic part of Australian identity, and we wanted to align Turbine Made with something that felt natural to our audience,” Pham added. “Even though our roots are in Spain, everything about this project—from the team to the ownership structure—needed to feel distinctly Australian”.

Watson agreed, emphasising the deep connection between surfing and environmental consciousness. “There’s a great quote from Kelly Slater that we always come back to: ‘To be a surfer is to be an environmentalist at the same time,’” he said. “Surfers are naturally connected to the ocean, and their love for the environment makes this project even more meaningful”.

ACCIONA’s connection to surfing runs deep, having sponsored Surfing Australia for the past six years. This existing relationship led to Surfing Australia CEO Chris Mater introducing the company to the board makers who would ultimately bring Turbine Made to life.

The Role of Josh Kerr & Draft Surf

To develop a high-performance board, ACCIONA and DDB collaborated with former world tour surfer and entrepreneur Josh Kerr.

“When we first delivered a large cross-section of the turbine blade along with particulate material, Josh was already brainstorming ideas,” Pham said. “He was thinking about how to shape different sections of the fibreglass for fins, how to incorporate flex patterns to strengthen the deck, and how we could use the particulate to glass the board for added durability. His expertise was instrumental in shaping, designing, and refining the board before ultimately testing it at our wind farm in Cathedral Rocks”.

However, the testing conditions proved to be far more challenging than anticipated. “The surfboard was trialled at a wave right at the base of the wind turbines,” Watson recalled. “That wave turned out to be much bigger and far more powerful than anyone had expected.”

Pham added: “Josh wasn’t fully prepared for what he was about to face. He had just been surfing some smaller waves for a few corporate engagements, but when he arrived at the cliff face, he realised, ‘Oh, we’re on.’ That adrenaline kicked in, and he was completely up for the challenge.”

Beyond the Surfboard: A Larger Vision

While the surfboard has captured public attention, Turbine Made is only the beginning.

“The challenge isn’t just the campaign—it’s following through and making the initiative a reality,” Pham explained. “That’s what we’re focused on right now. We’re having some incredible discussions with councils, innovators, and circular economy companies that are reaching out to collaborate”.

ACCIONA and DDB Melbourne see digital and social media as essential in amplifying Turbine Made and ensuring it gains traction. “For us, it’s about creating work that is bold, brave, and a little bit famous,” Pham said. “That means connecting with the right influencers, forming meaningful partnerships, and engaging the right people to help spread the message”.

Watson added that social media will also provide an opportunity for broader public engagement. “In the future, we’ll be opening Turbine Made up to universities, individuals, innovators, and entrepreneurs beyond Josh Kerr,” he said. “We want to see how they would imagine using this material and what new possibilities they could create”.

As Turbine Made gains momentum, ACCIONA and DDB Melbourne hope it will be the catalyst for broader sustainable innovation in Australia. “We’ve effectively said, ‘Hey, we’re sort of forcing the hand of our industry to do something about these blades,’” Pham said. “And ultimately, we also have to be responsible for bringing that to life as well”.

With more sustainable products on the horizon, Turbine Made is proving that creativity and environmental responsibility can—and should—go hand in hand.