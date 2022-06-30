From “Little Things” Big Change Happens; NSW Government’s Multi-Partner Media Campaign Via UM

The NSW Government kicked off its latest COVID-safety campaign during the current State of Origin series. The 30” spot, spearheaded by familiar sporting face Paul Gallen, was the kickstart of a multi-partnership media campaign via UM Australia.

Taglined “Little Things” the campaign comprises a content series across Nine, Seven, TWITCH, SCA, SBS and NITV plus digital and social elements.

The NSW Government’s “Little Things” campaign aims to remind people across NSW to think about the ‘little things’ they can do to stay safe from flu and COVID-19 during winter. Engagement focusses on 16- to 39-year-olds as only 49 per cent have had a COVID booster vaccine and are less likely than other age groups to practise safe behaviours.

Andrew Clift, senior client director UM said the brief was clear; motivate and engage a younger demographic by normalising COVID-safety practices, and reminding them small actions can make a big difference to their health and the health of others.

Clift said: “This was a magic campaign to work on. Key to the campaign’s success was bringing so many great media partners to the table and then developing content that young Australians would sit up and take notice of. What better way to do this than to get well known sports and media stars to deliver the message in a way they relate to.”

Kickstarting the multi-partner content series during State of Origin with former NSW Sharks Captain and Blues player Paul Gallen and former WNRL player Ruan Sims on Channel 9 (30” TVC and Social Assets); and will be followed in July with Olympic skateboarder Poppy Olsen and musician Alex the Astronaut on Channel 7 (30” TVC and 60” Social Content Series); plus NRL Sharks Captain Wade Graham, radio presenter Linda Marigliano on Southern Cross Austero during June (Audio & Video Series) and a TWITCH 2 Hour Stream in July.

Acting director for the NSW Department of Customer Service’s Brand and Campaigns Vanessa Barrett said the Little Things campaign was designed to reinvigorate younger Australians to think about simple COVID safety measures.

“We want to encourage young people to continue safe behaviours and to help minimise transmission of COVID-19 and flu this winter,” Ms Barrett said.

“When people hear the message from someone they relate to, such as their sporting champion or musical icon, they are more likely to engage and to listen to their advice.”

Wade Graham, SCA said: “I’m really excited to be fronting this campaign to remind audiences of the easy and simple steps they can take to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe, but also, to ensure the live sports scene isn’t impacted by further disruption. There’s no question that I’m super passionate about playing in front of a live crowd. There’s nothing quite like it. Therefore, it’s amazing to be back playing in front of packed stadiums after all of the disruption of last year.”

Linda Marigliano, SCA said: “I’m so excited to see the return of our thriving live music scene and am pumped to be fronting this campaign which reminds us to support our awesome live scene, while taking the easy and simple steps to keep our families and communities safe along the way. Let’s support Aussie artists as they hit the stage once again!”

To reach younger audiences the media campaign is supported by a strong digital focus including advertising across social media platforms Meta, TikTok, Snapchat and TWITCH as well as radio and digital audio and outdoor advertising.

Little Things has also been tailored for culturally and linguistically diverse audiences in 22 languages and will run alongside a bespoke campaign for Aboriginal audiences.

The campaign runs through until end of August.

