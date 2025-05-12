B&T Exclusive

From Brewery Banter To Powerhouse Partnership: How Cairns Crocodiles 2023 Sparked A Creative Evolution For Latrobe Health Services, Powered By PLAYE

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

For those attending Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest, this week, remember that some of the most significant partnerships begin in the most unassuming ways – like a casual conversation over a drink at Hemingway’s Brewery.

For PLAYE and Latrobe Health Services, the 2023 event wasn’t just a highlight on the marketing calendar; it was at Hemingway’s Brewery where a conversation began that would become a game-changing partnership that continues to deliver significant results. What started as an informal chat about the evolving landscape of creative resourcing quickly evolved into a strategic alliance.

Two years on, Latrobe Health Services is operating with greater agility and creative firepower than ever before – powered by PLAYE’s platform, which provides seamless access to the top one per cent of creative talent across Australia and beyond. What started with a single design brief has grown into an always-on collaboration spanning video production, creative campaign ideation, copywriting, design, content strategy, and more. Their internal team remains at the helm, now augmented by PLAYE’s network and a dedicated Creative Lead who operates as an extension of their own staff.

For PLAYE, this success story with Latrobe validates their core mission: enabling brands to build a trusted and scalable bench of creative talent on demand. For Latrobe, it’s the ideal blend of brand consistency and external team flexibility – a challenge familiar to many in our industry. As evidenced in the video below, the partnership born at Cairns Crocodiles 2023 has redefined their creative capabilities.

As you continue to engage in insightful sessions and networking here at Cairns Crocodiles, consider the potential of those casual conversations – you never know where they might lead. Your next pivotal partnership, one that could redefine your approach to creative work, might just be unfolding this week, just as it did for PLAYE and Latrobe Health Services.

Related posts:

  1. Create Your Own Cairns Crocodiles Agenda – Get the Web App Now
  2. From Quickclips To QC: A Northern Beaches Story
  3. Still Relevant As A Marketer? This Tool Will Show You — And Help You Stay That Way
  4. ‘Cut To Me On The Beach, Going Through The Creative Work With Steve Jobs’: Tourism Australia CMO Susan Coghill’s Biggest Marketing Moments
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Apple Enlists Olivia Wilde To Direct New Campaign
All Aboard The Boomtown Bus!
Private Media Set To Enhance Audience Engagement With MotioCafe & Work Place Media
Bastion Acquires Corporate Affairs Firm Daymark
Register Lost your password?