From Brewery Banter To Powerhouse Partnership: How Cairns Crocodiles 2023 Sparked A Creative Evolution For Latrobe Health Services, Powered By PLAYE

For those attending Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest, this week, remember that some of the most significant partnerships begin in the most unassuming ways – like a casual conversation over a drink at Hemingway’s Brewery.

For PLAYE and Latrobe Health Services, the 2023 event wasn’t just a highlight on the marketing calendar; it was at Hemingway’s Brewery where a conversation began that would become a game-changing partnership that continues to deliver significant results. What started as an informal chat about the evolving landscape of creative resourcing quickly evolved into a strategic alliance.

Two years on, Latrobe Health Services is operating with greater agility and creative firepower than ever before – powered by PLAYE’s platform, which provides seamless access to the top one per cent of creative talent across Australia and beyond. What started with a single design brief has grown into an always-on collaboration spanning video production, creative campaign ideation, copywriting, design, content strategy, and more. Their internal team remains at the helm, now augmented by PLAYE’s network and a dedicated Creative Lead who operates as an extension of their own staff.

For PLAYE, this success story with Latrobe validates their core mission: enabling brands to build a trusted and scalable bench of creative talent on demand. For Latrobe, it’s the ideal blend of brand consistency and external team flexibility – a challenge familiar to many in our industry. As evidenced in the video below, the partnership born at Cairns Crocodiles 2023 has redefined their creative capabilities.

As you continue to engage in insightful sessions and networking here at Cairns Crocodiles, consider the potential of those casual conversations – you never know where they might lead. Your next pivotal partnership, one that could redefine your approach to creative work, might just be unfolding this week, just as it did for PLAYE and Latrobe Health Services.