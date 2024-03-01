Free TV Demands Govt Designate Meta Platforms Under Bargaining Code As It Pulled Out Of Deals

Free TV has said that today’s announcement by Meta that it will not be renewing any of the deals struck with Australian media companies for use of news content on its platforms should be met with swift action by the government.

Meta today revealed it will walk away from funding Aussie journalism once the current content deals expire in what is a significant blow to Australia’s largest publishers.

Free TV CEO Bridget Fair said “The announcement from Meta that it will no longer pay for the use of Australian news content on Facebook is disappointing but unsurprising. We call on the Government to immediately designate all Meta platforms – Facebook, Instagram and Reels – under the News Media Bargaining Code, and require it to pay a fair price for the news content shared widely on its platforms. Meta does not employ any Australians to produce news but captures significant value from the sharing of trusted news content as part of its service offering.

There has never been a more important time for news media businesses to receive fair remuneration for their trusted news content that is relied upon by all Australians. The ACCC’s Digital Platforms Inquiry Report laid bare the unprecedented levels of market dominance by Facebook and the importance for sustainable local news providers of being fairly remunerated for their content on these platforms. The News Media Bargaining Code legislation already gives the Government the power to act on this important issue and it should do by designating Facebook without delay.”

