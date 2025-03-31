MediaNewsletter

Foxtel Stuffs Stars Onto Rollercoaster To Spruik Max Tie-In Via In-House BALBOA Agency

Foxtel has unveiled a new TVC telling subscribers they get access to a Max subscription on their Foxtel device at no extra cost, unlocking a world of premium content from HBO, Warner Bros. Discovery, and more.

Featuring NRL legend and Fox Sports presenters Nathan Hindmarsh and Brian Fletcher, host of Selling Houses Australia and Love It or List It Australia Andrew Winter, and actress Sana Shaik, the TVC highlights programming available on Max including HBO Originals House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us, alongside movie franchises such as the Harry Potter films and classics like Friends.

With Max launching in Australia on today, Foxtel subscribers will enjoy seamless access to its extensive catalogue of titles.

The TVC follows the announcement of Foxtel Group as a launch partner for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max app.

Foxtel director of marketing strategy and planning Michael Waymouth said: “With access to Max being made available to Foxtel subscribers, we’re making it easier than ever to access the best content all in one place. This integration reflects our commitment to delivering great value and convenience for our customers.

“We’re also proud to continue our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery as a launch partner, bringing access to Max and its content library to the Foxtel platform at no extra cost to our subscribers.”

BALBOA executive creative director Guy Sawrey-Cookson said: “Our goal with this campaign was to capture the excitement and variety of entertainment that an included Max subscription brings to Foxtel subscribers. By blending iconic moments from beloved shows and films with a dynamic, rollercoaster-style narrative, we aimed to showcase the thrill of having so much premium content at your fingertips. This ad celebrates the seamless integration of Max into the Foxtel experience, delivering creative that’s as bold and engaging as the entertainment itself.”

The campaign, which was produced by BALBOA, will run on TV, social media, BVOD, online video, and on-platform promos.

Credits:
Client: Foxtel
Creative Agency: BALBOA; Foxtel Group Creative Agency
ALT VFX, SFX: Uncanny Valley

