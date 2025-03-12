Former Woolies Boss Brad Banducci Joins TEG As CEO

Brad Banducci, former CEO of Woolworths, has joined TEG to serve as its CEO.

He succeeds Geoff Jones who had served a TEG’s CEO for 14 years. Jones has been elevated to chairman.

Over Geoff’s tenure at TEG, his significant contributions to the Live Entertainment industry have played a pivotal role in Australia, and on the global stage. Geoff is the architect of TEG’s integrated model, leading the organisation to multiply in value and geographical footprint. Under Geoff’s stewardship, Ticketek transformed into TEG, a Global Leader in Live Entertainment, Ticketing, Digital and Data that now includes over 30 businesses under its banner globally.

Jones stated “I am delighted to pass the baton to Brad, whose proven track record makes him the ideal leader to guide TEG into its next phase. As chairman, I look forward to working with Brad and the Team to continue to grow the Business.”

Banducci commented on his appointment: “I am honoured to join TEG at this exciting time in its journey. Under Geoff’s leadership, the company has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to working in partnership with Geoff, Cameron Hoy (chief operating officer), our investors Silver Lake, Mercury Capital and Australian Super, and the broader TEG Team, to deliver exceptional live experiences for all of our customers and stakeholders.

“In this new role, I am following both a personal passion for live events and a strong belief in the increasing importance of live experiences in general.”

Banducci will commence at TEG on 31 March 2025.