Former Sunrise & Today Show Presenter Jess Ridley’s ON AIR Program Promises To Set New Standard In Media Training

Communications agency By The Way Media, founded by former Sunrise and Today Show presenter Jess Ridley has launched an new training product—The ON AIR Media Training Short Course.

B&T caught up with Ridley to learn more about the offering. Ridley described it as an “innovative online program” designed for professionals across all industries looking to enhance their media and presentation skills. As the demand for business leaders to communicate effectively in front of the camera grows, we take a deep dive into who’s using ON AIR, why they’re using it, and the outcomes they’re achieving.

Designed for leaders wanting to stand out

ON AIR is for anyone looking to strengthen their communication and brand storytelling skills. With 10 video-based modules, each accompanied by interactive micro-lessons, the on-demand course can be completed in just three hours. Led by Ridley, ON AIR equips participants with essential skills to deliver compelling messages, engage audiences, and navigate news media interviews with confidence.

“Media training is often an afterthought for busy professionals – and there are always time and budget constraints. So we have bottled up what we’re teaching in boardrooms across Australia, into a bite-sized, flexible and budget friendly resource to ensure more people get the training – and not just the big bosses,” Ridley explained.

Industry-Backed Content Creation

A key contributor to ON AIR’s content development was TV producer turned PR powerhouse Allex Conley. Having worked behind the scenes across Channels Seven, Nine and 10, and more recently supporting big brands to achieve earned media coverage, Conley ensured that the course aligns with real-world industry needs and expectations.

“So many times, agencies land great media coverage, but their spokesperson struggles through the interview, making the result less impactful—and sometimes a risk to the brand. ON AIR fixes this by giving clients the tools to communicate confidently and authentically, maximising the value of their media opportunities,” said Conley.

For agencies, ON AIR is a powerful tool to help clients refine their brand storytelling and media presence, ensuring they stand out in a crowded market. As a self-paced, online program, it allows users to train at their convenience.

Who’s Using ON AIR and Why?

One of ON AIR’s biggest success stories is Betsy Westcott, a long-time supporter of BTW Media who has recently become a sought-after finance expert on Seven’s Sunrise and The Morning Show. Having completed both in-person and online training through BTW Media, Westcott now confidently handles pre-recorded and live interviews.

“If you don’t want to look like a deer in the headlights, understanding the different types of interviews, whether pre-recorded or live, is crucial,” says Westcott. “After completing the course, I feel equipped to deal with all media and speaking opportunities with confidence.”

Producers and current journalists have also endorsed the program. Alice Treloar, producer for Sunrise and The Morning Show, said Jess was a “master” of teaching the secrets.

“If you’ve got something to say, but don’t know how to say it, this is the course for you. Jess is a master at teaching industry secrets—the stuff that helps you speak with confidence, iron out nerves, and get noticed. I wish everyone would do this course before they came on the show—it’d make for better interviews!”

Nine News Sydney senior reporter Kate Creedon agreed: “This is such a great resource for anyone wanting to improve their presentation skills and build confidence, as well as giving an accurate insight into how newsrooms work.”

Why It Matters for the Marketing & Media Industries

Media training is often overlooked by busy professionals due to time constraints and costs, leaving a critical gap in effective communication. As the demand for thought leadership and brand visibility grows, ON AIR is becoming an indispensable resource for media professionals, marketers, and business leaders who need to stand out and communicate with impact.

Whether you’re a founder, executive, small business owner, or industry expert, ON AIR provides the tools you need to master the art of media and presentation – minus the hefty time or financial commitment.

ON AIR is available for individual purchase, business bundles, and corporate licenses, offering flexible options to suit all types of users. For media agencies, there is also the opportunity to participate in an affiliate scheme, incentivising agencies to share the course with their clients and help enhance their clients’ media presence and brand storytelling.

With endorsements from industry leaders and proven success stories, ON AIR is not just a tool; it’s the solution for anyone in the business of communication who wants to be seen, heard, and understood.

Find out more about ON AIR here.