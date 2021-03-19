Former SapientRazorfish And AKQA NZ Managing Director Stephen Forth Appointed New Claxon CEO

Former Clemenger BBDO, SapientRazorfish, and most recently AKQA NZ Managing Director Stephen Forth has been appointed the new CEO of independent growth agency Claxon.

The appointment comes off the back of co-founder and current CEO Daniel Willis stepping down but continuing his role on the board.

“Having just come out of start-up life, we felt it was the perfect time to appoint the right CEO to guide us through the scaleup journey. You can’t teach experience, and we feel that what Stephen brings to Claxon will allow us to meet our bold ambition even sooner,” said Willis.

Forth will guide Claxon through significant growth plans as it continues to expand its product offering and eyes UK expansion later this year.

He said, “As the media landscape continues to change and brands seek better ROI, Claxon is well placed to deliver on those expectations with their current market offering. However, the real opportunity with Claxon is to continue to connect the key ideas of rapid technological change, human behaviour and societal shifts, with strategies for brands to adapt and grow. This is where I believe Claxon will continue to experience significant growth and expand into new markets.”

“There’s something unique about an independent agency, a passion and mindset to grow, have fun and be successful, and I look forward to the challenges and opportunity to lead the talented group of people at Claxon.”

Claxon co-founder Brett Campbell is delighted with the appointment, adding “a successful business is only as good as its people. We knew finding the right CEO to take Claxon into its next stage was critical and wouldn’t be easy. We’re rapt to have Stephen at the helm”.

Feature Image: Brett Campbell (left), Stephen Forth (centre), Daniel Willis (right)