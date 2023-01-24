Former 30 Under 30 Winner David Halter Is Here To Inspire Your Application

You’ve got to hurry! Entries to B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards presented by Vevo close this Friday at 5pm. There’s no time to waste!

B&T: What category did you apply for?

David Halter: So long ago… I think it was digital back when digital was a thing!

B&T: What inspired you to apply?

DH: My boss at the time (Al Crawford) suggested it, very nice of you Al!

B&T: In the short term, how did winning the award impact your career?

DH: It was a great confidence booster, to be honest. I think at that stage of my career I was looking for signs that my work and thinking were of a high quality, so the B&T award helped validate that.

B&T: How did it impact your career long-term?

DH: It helped from a networking point of view just to connect and get to know the other winners. I think it also helped grow my profile in front of clients who seem to follow the winners.

B&T: Have you applied for any adland awards since 30 Under 30? If so, how did your experience with 30 Under 30 influence this?

DH: Yes a few, and I think the importance of references and other people’s views of my work and leadership style became very important to me.

B&T: What’s something you particularly like about how adland has changed over the past decade?

DH: It’s no longer just adland. It’s techland, productland, experienceland, contentland, socialgoodland, dataprivacyland. A whole bunch of new people and perspectives have entered the industry. We just hired a documentary filmmaker, for example, fascinating perspective to bring to ‘adland’.

B&T: Where does adland still have room for improvement?

DH: I think it’s pretty good fun! The most fun though is when big, compelling, business-changing ideas are at the centre of what we do. Always need more of that.

B&T: What message do you have for this year’s entrants?

Please reply to my LinkedIn message if you win.

