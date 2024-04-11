Ford NZ Launches “Ranger Ranger” Campaign For Its Ranger, Via VML

Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



Ford and VML have launched the “Ranger Ranger” campaign in New Zealand, for Ford’s Ranger, which has been the nation’s top-selling vehicle for nine years and leading in its product category for ten years.

The campaign celebrates the widespread ownership of Ranger vehicles in the country, so much so, that on New Zealand roads, you spot them everywhere, for all uses, on all terrain. As part of the campaign, Ranger drivers take part in a new road trip game called ‘Spot the Ranger,’ offering a fresh take on traditional car games like ‘car cricket’ or ‘yellow car.’

The ‘Ranger Ranger’ campaign is embedded in the Kiwi cultural codes of hard work and humility, so instead of boasting about Ranger’s number one spot, it instead celebrates the wide range of individuals who drive Ranger across New Zealand, reflecting the pride of the nation.

The campaign is being rolled out across television, along with key digital and social channels.

David Herbert, marketing manager commercial vehicles at Ford said “We’re thrilled to be New Zealand’s #1 selling vehicle for nine years now. Being the number one choice demonstrates how a focus on product and customers has paid off. With this success on Ranger, we wanted to celebrate with New
Zealanders. This campaign does just that.”

VML New Zealand executive creative director Kim Pick added “Once you start spotting Rangers on the road, you can’t stop – New Zealand really does drive a Ranger. It was fun heading out on the roads to see all the different Rangers out there, at work and at play, and also fun to create a campaign based on saying the product name as many times as you can.”

James Johnston, VML Auckland managing partner commented “A year into a new partnership with the Ford NZ – a road trip we’re enjoying immensely. What’s not to love about working with an amazing team on an iconic brand.”

CREDITS:
Client: Ford
Agency: VML Auckland
Media: Mindshare
Production Company: Supernormal
Executive Producer: Matt McKenzie
Director: James Anderson
DOP: Mason Bennett
Offline Editor: Archie Porter
Grade: Alana Cotton
VFX: Perceptual Engineering
Online Artist: Jon Baxter
Sound: Liquid Studios
Senior Sound Designer: Craig Matuschka
Stills Production: The Collective Force
Stills: Reagen Butler




Ford VML

