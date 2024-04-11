Ford NZ Launches “Ranger Ranger” Campaign For Its Ranger, Via VML

Ford and VML have launched the “Ranger Ranger” campaign in New Zealand, for Ford’s Ranger, which has been the nation’s top-selling vehicle for nine years and leading in its product category for ten years.

The campaign celebrates the widespread ownership of Ranger vehicles in the country, so much so, that on New Zealand roads, you spot them everywhere, for all uses, on all terrain. As part of the campaign, Ranger drivers take part in a new road trip game called ‘Spot the Ranger,’ offering a fresh take on traditional car games like ‘car cricket’ or ‘yellow car.’

The ‘Ranger Ranger’ campaign is embedded in the Kiwi cultural codes of hard work and humility, so instead of boasting about Ranger’s number one spot, it instead celebrates the wide range of individuals who drive Ranger across New Zealand, reflecting the pride of the nation.

The campaign is being rolled out across television, along with key digital and social channels.

David Herbert, marketing manager commercial vehicles at Ford said “We’re thrilled to be New Zealand’s #1 selling vehicle for nine years now. Being the number one choice demonstrates how a focus on product and customers has paid off. With this success on Ranger, we wanted to celebrate with New

Zealanders. This campaign does just that.”

VML New Zealand executive creative director Kim Pick added “Once you start spotting Rangers on the road, you can’t stop – New Zealand really does drive a Ranger. It was fun heading out on the roads to see all the different Rangers out there, at work and at play, and also fun to create a campaign based on saying the product name as many times as you can.”

James Johnston, VML Auckland managing partner commented “A year into a new partnership with the Ford NZ – a road trip we’re enjoying immensely. What’s not to love about working with an amazing team on an iconic brand.”

CREDITS:

Client: Ford

Agency: VML Auckland

Media: Mindshare

Production Company: Supernormal

Executive Producer: Matt McKenzie

Director: James Anderson

DOP: Mason Bennett

Offline Editor: Archie Porter

Grade: Alana Cotton

VFX: Perceptual Engineering

Online Artist: Jon Baxter

Sound: Liquid Studios

Senior Sound Designer: Craig Matuschka

Stills Production: The Collective Force

Stills: Reagen Butler