“For Some People That Is More Than What They Will Make In A Year!” – The Block Faces Backlash Over ‘Entitled’ Contestants 

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



As anyone who has watched the news or walked into their local Woolies will know, we are amidst a cost of living crisis.

Which is why some fans were less than thrilled to hear this year’s contestants Kristy and Brett bemoaning their $65,000 profit. 

Kristy and Brett were less than thrilled with the outcome, saying that $65,000 didn’t even cover half of their salaries for the three months they had taken off the show. 

The internet did not take kindly to the comment with one user on platform X saying that that is more than some people make in a year. 

 “Think it might be time for #TheBlock to take a rest. In the current financial climate of this country watching people throw a tantrum for having $65,000 handed to them is entitled and disgusting tv. For some people that is more than what they will make in a year! “the angry Tweeter said, 

Another complained that the show had become unrelatable and was akin to a “billionaire pissing competition”. 

“Five couples renovate homes over twelve weeks and are made to consider the needs of potential real buyers, then last minute it just becomes a billionaire pissing competition”. 

Another said it made them sick to see that amount of money casually being thrown around whilst they were struggling to buy food. 

“Someone just casually outbidding their own bid by $100,000 meanwhile the rest of us are struggling to buy groceries. The bids this season are making it hard to watch, it’s not competitive just a splash of cash. Makes me sad but also feel a bit sick lol”. 

Another simply said that moaning around winning $65,000 was very entitled. 




