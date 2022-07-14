Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
Georgia Ahern
By Georgia Ahern
SHARE
THIS



Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe.

The latest updates to the Google Footy Skills Lab, have come together from AFL’s Disability Inclusion team to introduce new features so that players with vision impairments, hearing impairments and those who use a wheelchair can use the platform as a training tool too.

On top of these updates, Google has also ensured fans can learn the basics of umpiring such as how to master the center circle bounce with some guidance from AFL umpire Nathan Williamson.

‘Footy Skills Lab’ is a free platform accessible from any smartphone with internet connection, a footy and some space to move. Built with Google’s open-source machine learning software TensorFlow, ‘Footy Skills Lab’ utilises ball detection and ball tracking models to track progress in ball handling, decision making and kicking at three different levels of difficulty.

The experience also generates a scorecard that can be shared with friends, family, teammates and coaches.

AFL executive general manager of Game Development, Rob Auld said the launch of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ provides more accessibility for those wanting to play football.

“The AFL is committed to being an inclusive game, and its through the innovation of partners such as Google, we’re able to provide even more access than ever.

“There are more than 12,000 Australians with disability playing Australian Rules football and there are various different leagues to play in, including AFL Blind and AFL Wheelchair, as well as NAB AFL Auskick for all abilities and the Toyota AFL National Inclusion Carnival each year in October.

“The Google Footy Skills lab includes AFLW athletes, AFL Wheelchair leagues and AFL Umpires, so there is something for everyone to learn and be inspired by,” Auld said.

AFL general manager of umpiring Lisa Lawry said: “Umpires play an integral and important role in our game. The Google Footy Skills Lab will not only help to support the development of our umpiring community, but it will also encourage fans to have a go at umpiring and learn more about the skills required.”

Aisling Finch, senior director of marketing, Google Australia said: “We’re thrilled to build on our partnership with the AFL to bring more options for more people to sharpen their AFL skills with Google Footy Skills Lab.

“Whether you’re playing in your living room or in a wheelchair league, you can set your own pace and accessibility preferences – and learn from pro players across AFL Wheelchair and AFLW leagues.”

Google’s partnership with the AFL focuses on continuing to enhance the fan experience on Google’s products and technology.

Please login with linkedin to comment

AFL AFLW Google Australia

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]