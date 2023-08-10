Footballing God Cristiano Ronaldo Bumbles His Way through New Work For Fan App Zuju

Footballing God Cristiano Ronaldo Bumbles His Way through New Work For Fan App Zuju
Despite his annual salary of $US200 million a year from Saudi club Al Nassr, Portuguese footballing god Cristiano Ronaldo is still making ends meet with the odd advertising gig or two.

The footballing freak stars in new work for fan app Zuju in which he also happens to be a part owner in.

Ronaldo posted the work to his Instagram account which boasts a rather impressive 600 million followers. In the spot he repeatedly botches the pronunciation of Zuju (it’s pronounced zoo-ju) before it all ends in a laughing fit.

Named the world’s best player on five occasions, Ronaldo’s said to be worth over $US1 billion and was just named in the top spot on Forbes’ richest sports people on the planet list.

He boasts a flotilla of high-end sponsorships including Nike, Armani, Tag Heuer, Egyptian Steel, Herbalife, Italia Independent, Clear, PokerStars and Castrol.

But for now, watch on has he bumbles his way through his work for Zuju.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

