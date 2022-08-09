Fiverr Launches New “Team Up” Campaign Targeting Mid Sized Businesses

Fiverr International has announced the release of a new hero campaign titled “Team Up” using a B2B approach to connect with mid to large sized businesses.

The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability.

According to a recent survey by Deloitte and MIT Sloane Business Management, 74 per cent of business leaders believe that effective management of “external workers” – including freelancers, contractors, etc. – is critical to an organisation’s success. Furthermore, 93 per cent of managers view some “external workers” as part of their organisation’s workforce – however, only 30 per cent agree their organisation is sufficiently prepared to manage a workforce that will rely on more external contributors.

Gali Arnon, chief marketing officer at Fiverr, said: “Freelancers have always been flexible and adaptable by nature, which makes them well positioned to be an essential solution for businesses grappling with an ever-changing workforce.

“Fiverr is already the leader in helping companies access freelance talent, and this new campaign shines a light on new and innovative ways to integrate that talent into teams and larger workforces. Our Talent Cloud solution provides on-demand access for companies to expand their teams at scale. We’re excited for this expansion of our target audience – to include larger businesses – and to see how these companies take advantage of this growing freelance workforce, especially during times of economic uncertainty.”

The “Team Up” hero video leads viewers into an office setting where employees are celebrating a farewell party for Marco, who turns out to be a remote freelancer on Fiverr and not an in-office employee. The concept and creative for “Team Up” was developed in-house from Fiverr’s creative team, a company-first compared to its previous brand campaigns, with additional assets provided by Fiverr talent.

Nadav Barkan, vice president of design at Fiverr, said: “With this new campaign, we were able to draw on our own rich pool of in-house talent, from creative and art direction, visual design, motion design, and copywriters.

“The outcome was incredible, and similarly with our previous campaigns, we were able to leverage talent from the Fiverr platform for a variety of services, including voiceover artists, translators, and storyboard artists.”

In addition to the 60-second hero ad, the spot will also be repurposed for performance and acquisition campaigns, as well as other short form videos highlighting the wide-ranging skilled talent for hire on Fiverr. The campaign will also be localised for the U.K, Australia, Germany, France and Spain.

