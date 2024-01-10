Finish & Rural Aid Celebrate 5 Years Of Water Saving

Close-up of female hand holding full cutlery basket with clean knife, fork, whisk. Loading to, empty out or unloading from open automatic dishwasher machine with clean utensils in home kitchen
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



In 2024, Finish will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its #FinishWaterWaste initiative. This milestone underscores Finish’s dedication to water conservation and its ongoing support for Australian farmers in collaboration with Rural Aid, Australia’s most trusted rural charity.

A crucial part of the #FinishWaterWaste initiative is empowering Aussies to save water through simple behaviour changes. Finish dishwashing tablets deliver an outstanding clean and brilliant shine without the need for pre-rinsing dishes. Skipping the pre-rinse can save up to 40 litres of water, and using the dishwasher over handwashing can save up to 180 litres of water weekly6.

#FinishWaterWaste initially gained prominence with its creative launch at Sydney’s Bondi Icebergs Pool in 2019, symbolically turning the pool into a giant kitchen sink. This event effectively drew attention to the critical issue of water scarcity during a severe Australian drought.

Since the launch of #FinishWaterWaste, Rural Aid has been able to deliver more than 20 million litres of water and over 150 domestic water tanks to farming families impacted by natural disasters2. This achievement has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of Finish and Rural Aid, inspiring everyday Australians to engage in water-saving practices.

“Finish has always been known for our outstanding clean and shine performance, allowing people to skip the pre-rinse and, in doing so, save water in the process. Joining forces with Rural Aid five years ago was a natural step for Finish, given our commitment to water conservation. This partnership was forged to make a meaningful difference in water conservation and provide critical support to our farming communities during one of our country’s toughest and most severe droughts. Today, we stand proud of what we have achieved alongside Rural Aid and remain passionately dedicated to this cause as some parts of Australia continue to grapple with drier and warmer conditions,” said Florence Paoli, marketing director ANZ at Reckitt Hygiene.

The partnership has adapted over the years, shifting from providing immediate relief through water deliveries to implementing more sustainable solutions like water tanks, catering to the changing needs of Australia’s climate.

“The support we’ve received from Finish has been crucial in strengthening the resilience of our rural communities. Over these five years, Finish’s contributions have been instrumental in providing extensive assistance to those hit hardest by drought. The delivery of water tanks ensures water security in communities who are concerned drier and warmer conditions are ahead. For other farmers, they need urgent water deliveries for their critically low household drinking water supply. Our partnership with Finish helps us to address the needs of farmers across Australia to ensure we can help as many producers as possible,” said John Warlters, CEO of Rural Aid.

To celebrate the 5-year milestone, Finish is amplifying its commitment to water security. For every Finish Ultimate Plus pack purchased at Coles from 10 January to 6 February 2024, the brand will donate $5 to Rural Aid, contributing up to $200,000 towards water tanks and water delivery for Australian farmers and regional communities affected by drought.

Adding to the campaign’s reach, Libby Trickett, former Olympic swimmer, and dedicated campaign ambassador, has been integral in promoting efficient water use. Her advocacy, particularly in encouraging Australians to adopt simple water-saving actions like skipping the pre-rinse with Finish tablets, continues to inspire sustainable living practices nationwide.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate
  • Technology

eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, haemorrhaged staff safety from its global trust and safety team and reinstated more than 6,100 Australian accounts since Elon Musk’s (pictured) takeover. The news follows the company submitting detailed information on its travails over the last year to Australia’s eSafety Commissioner. It had only previously given […]

Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!
  • Media

Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!

Have you ever dreamed of being a morning breakfast host? Well, you might change your mind once you’ve seen a day in the life of Sunrise Host Katie Brown (which included a meagre 3 HOURS sleep)! The Channel Seven presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to give insight into the realities of working on breakfast […]

Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open
  • Media

Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open

Ahead of the Asutralian Open, Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street (HMLQS) has become the first in Melbourne’s CBD to offer a rooftop Pickleball Court. Popping up from 12 – 28 January, HMLQS has partnered with Game4Padel to offer hotel guests and the general public the chance to play a match of pickleball against a backdrop […]

Teenager sending email from smart phone in her bed, Typing text message on smartphone. young cell phone addict teen awake at night in bed using smartphone for chatting
  • Technology

IAS: Parents Overwhelmingly Believe That Advertisers & Publishers Should Operate Responsibly

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has released a new whitepaper, finding that parents overwhelmingly believe that publishers should be concerned about the well-being of their audience and that brands have a moral imperative to advertise responsibly. The new whitepaper ‘The Rise of Responsible Media’ surveyed some 1,500 parents in partnership with MAGNA Media Trials and gathered […]

Melbourne Australia - January 23, 2015: People queue in front of Rod Laver Area entrance for Australian Open tennis.
  • Technology

Magnite Serves Up Programmatic Advertising For Tennis Australia

Magnite’s Demand Manager has been chosen by Tennis Australia as its prebid header bidding wrapper solution. Tennis Australia will use Magnite’s DV+ platform and solely implement Demand Manager as its wrapper solution to monetise its display and mobile inventory programmatically for the first time and ahead of the Australian Open. Tennis Australia is the governing […]

Albany wind farm at sunset, Western Australia
  • Campaigns

Pacific Blue To Power Australian Open 2024 With 100% Renewable Energy

100 per cent renewable energy generator and retailer Pacific Blue will power the upcoming Australian Open as the Official Renewable Energy Partner of the Australian Open and Tennis Australia in 2024. The partnership will see Pacific Blue supply all of the Australian Open’s electricity needs at Melbourne Park with 100 per cent renewable energy generated from […]