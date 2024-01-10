Finish & Rural Aid Celebrate 5 Years Of Water Saving

In 2024, Finish will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its #FinishWaterWaste initiative. This milestone underscores Finish’s dedication to water conservation and its ongoing support for Australian farmers in collaboration with Rural Aid, Australia’s most trusted rural charity.

A crucial part of the #FinishWaterWaste initiative is empowering Aussies to save water through simple behaviour changes. Finish dishwashing tablets deliver an outstanding clean and brilliant shine without the need for pre-rinsing dishes. Skipping the pre-rinse can save up to 40 litres of water, and using the dishwasher over handwashing can save up to 180 litres of water weekly6.

#FinishWaterWaste initially gained prominence with its creative launch at Sydney’s Bondi Icebergs Pool in 2019, symbolically turning the pool into a giant kitchen sink. This event effectively drew attention to the critical issue of water scarcity during a severe Australian drought.

Since the launch of #FinishWaterWaste, Rural Aid has been able to deliver more than 20 million litres of water and over 150 domestic water tanks to farming families impacted by natural disasters2. This achievement has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of Finish and Rural Aid, inspiring everyday Australians to engage in water-saving practices.

“Finish has always been known for our outstanding clean and shine performance, allowing people to skip the pre-rinse and, in doing so, save water in the process. Joining forces with Rural Aid five years ago was a natural step for Finish, given our commitment to water conservation. This partnership was forged to make a meaningful difference in water conservation and provide critical support to our farming communities during one of our country’s toughest and most severe droughts. Today, we stand proud of what we have achieved alongside Rural Aid and remain passionately dedicated to this cause as some parts of Australia continue to grapple with drier and warmer conditions,” said Florence Paoli, marketing director ANZ at Reckitt Hygiene.

The partnership has adapted over the years, shifting from providing immediate relief through water deliveries to implementing more sustainable solutions like water tanks, catering to the changing needs of Australia’s climate.

“The support we’ve received from Finish has been crucial in strengthening the resilience of our rural communities. Over these five years, Finish’s contributions have been instrumental in providing extensive assistance to those hit hardest by drought. The delivery of water tanks ensures water security in communities who are concerned drier and warmer conditions are ahead. For other farmers, they need urgent water deliveries for their critically low household drinking water supply. Our partnership with Finish helps us to address the needs of farmers across Australia to ensure we can help as many producers as possible,” said John Warlters, CEO of Rural Aid.

To celebrate the 5-year milestone, Finish is amplifying its commitment to water security. For every Finish Ultimate Plus pack purchased at Coles from 10 January to 6 February 2024, the brand will donate $5 to Rural Aid, contributing up to $200,000 towards water tanks and water delivery for Australian farmers and regional communities affected by drought.

Adding to the campaign’s reach, Libby Trickett, former Olympic swimmer, and dedicated campaign ambassador, has been integral in promoting efficient water use. Her advocacy, particularly in encouraging Australians to adopt simple water-saving actions like skipping the pre-rinse with Finish tablets, continues to inspire sustainable living practices nationwide.