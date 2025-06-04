Finch, Supermassive, Collider & DDB Melbourne Announced As Cannes Lions Finalists

Cannes Lions has revealed the finalists for the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions and Innovation Lions, revealing only two Australian short-listed entries.

For the Dan Wieden Titanium award, Finch and Supermassive’s 36 Months campaign has made the shortlist. The campaign, co-founded by Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli and FINCH’s Rob Galluzzo, made waves across the world, sparking a national conversation on protecting young Australians online.

With a multi-channel strategy across radio, news media, and social platforms, 36 Months’ goal was to create an unignorable chorus of voices of families, mental health experts, and educators, creating widespread support for setting the minimum social media age at 16. It also included the largest Change.org petition in the world on this issue, with 125,000 signatures, and an open letter from the tech and media industries.

The Dan Wieden Titanium Lion celebrates game-changing creativity. The work shortlisted breaks new ground in branded communications with provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work that marks a new direction for the industry and moves it forward.

The 36 Months campaign is up against work from across the globe, including German condom brand BILLY BOY and Innocean Berlin’s work “The First Digital Condom” – an unexpected step into the digital world by creating the CAMDOM app, a unique tool designed to prevent non-consensual recordings during intimate moments.

On the Innovation shortlist in the Societal Innovation category, “The University of Dyslexic Thinking”, made by Dyslexia, Collider Sydney, DDB Melbourne and DDB New York, has been shortlisted among a group of entrants from France, Colombia, the US and Germany.

Housed on Open University, DyslexicU aims to provide a ‘new school of thought’, teaching the world the principles of Dyslexic Thinking, and re-positioning Dyslexic Thinking as the world’s most valuable skill set. To ensure that the modules are accessible to all across the world, TikTok is also partnering on the project to host a first-of-its-kind educational hub that turns the university content into simple digestible lessons, using its innovative Symphony feature to seamlessly translate lessons into 12 languages to speak to a total audience of more than 3.82 billion.

Led by DDB, the University of Dyslexic Thinking launched during the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday 24th September 2024. DDB Group Melbourne conceived the idea of the university and began developing it with the charity over two years ago. As more partners and incredible dyslexic thinkers have contributed to the course content, the scale of the idea has grown to become truly global, with DDB Melbourne leading the partnerships with Adam&EveDDB to also bring the launch event to New York, Collider to produce a global commencement speech, and TikTok to scale the content globally.

Nine of Australia’s most respected creative leaders have been selected to join the international jury for this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity — the world’s most prestigious benchmark for creative excellence in advertising and marketing.

Chosen for their world-class expertise and work, the Australian jurors will sit alongside a global line-up of industry trailblazers to assess the year’s most groundbreaking ideas, awarding the Lions that set the global standard for creative effectiveness.

2025 Australian Awarding Jury members

Tara Ford, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 ANZ & Accenture Song, APAC: President Brand Experience & Activation

Seamus Higgins, Chief Creative Officer, R/GA: Creative Business Transformation

Mim Haysom, Executive General Manager, Brand & Customer Experience, Suncorp Group: Creative Data

Alison Tilling, Chief Strategy Officer, VML ANZ: Creative Strategy

Pip Smart, Executive Producer/Partner, Revolver: Film Craft

Esther Clerehan, Founder, Clerehan: Glass: The Lion for Change

Tara McKenty, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-ECD, AKQA: Innovation

Aimee Buchanan, Chief Executive Officer, GroupM: Media

Dave Bowman, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe ANZ: Social & Creator

Last year, Australia ranked 11th globally at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, securing a total of 18 Lions: 2 Grand Prix, 5 Silver, and 12 Bronze.

The winners will be announced during the Cannes Lions awards ceremony on Friday, June 20.