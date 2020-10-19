“F@ckwit Keyboard Warriors!” Roxy Slams Trollers After Abrupt SAS Australia Exit

If there’s one thing PR queen Roxy Jacenko is the master of and that’s creating PR. Typically around herself.

During last night’s debut of Seven’s SAS Australia (which pulled an impressive 834,000), the 40-year-old Jacenko reportedly spent just six hours recording before storming off in a huff.

The segment was filmed in the Snowy Mountains where Jacenko claimed she was thrown out of a helicopter, punched in the head by fellow contestant Candice Warner and screamed at by SAS agents.

Reports this morning too that Warner’s punch has all but ended her friendship with Jacenko.

Following the departure, some 2000 viewers of the show quickly took to social media to slam Jacenko’s apparent lacklustre efforts and early exit.

“All the excuses in the world. So up herself. She couldn’t take her handbags with her,” wrote one. While another added: “Geez, six hours!!! My wife was in labour longer than that. Shit effort.”

But Jacenko quickly hit back at the online haters, revealing she’d recently spent time in hospital after falling from horse (unrelated to the SAS program) fracturing her hip and pelvis.

Jacenko wrote: “For the fuckwits that have left comments on the post previous to this which I encourage you to read as it shows how alive and well these keyboard warriors are, let me explain how weak and fake I am” while posting photos of her hospital stay.

“I fractured my hip and pelvis when on a horse for a job – the saddle slipped and I fell off,” she wrote.

“So if weak and pathetic is showing up to @sasaust7 because I had committed to it 6 months prior and put six days a week training into it no matter what my injuries were well then so be it.”

Jacenko said of her early SAS departure: “I had a commitment, I showed up and I tried my very best – which given the circumstances was a hell of a lot given my situation.”

This morning, Jacenko appeared on Triple M’s Sydney breakfast show with hosts Lawrence Mooney, Jess Eva and Chris Page to discuss her short-lived SAS appearance.

Jacenko said: “Let’s not forget, this is a show for entertainment. I’m glad I left when I did because if others’ entertainment is Candace Warner bashing me in the back of the head when I’ve turned my head, do me a favour, I don’t need to be a part of that for other people’s entertainment.”

However, when host Mooney questioned her commitment to the show, Roxy snapped.

“You know what, let’s leave this here because you’re doing exactly what the people on the internet are doing,” she said before abruptly ending the phone call.

 

 

 

 

 

 

