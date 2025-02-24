Fanta Nods To 2002 Jingle ‘Wanta Fanta’ In Latest Campaign Featuring New Lemon Flavour

Fanta‘s newest lemon flavour has been unveiled with a nod to the ‘Wanta Fanta’ jingle introduced by the Fantanas in 2002.

This reprise of one of Fanta’s platforms is launching locally alongside the new flavours ‘Fanta Lemon’ and ‘Fanta Lemon Zero Sugar’, available from Tuesday 25 February.

It follows the launches of the flavour in Europe, the UK, and the US.

“We’re thrilled to bring Fanta Lemon to Australia. The ‘Wanta Fanta’ campaign, launching alongside the Fanta Lemon, which is available in both regular and Zero Sugar options, delivers a refreshing twist on the bold, zesty flavour fans love. We know young Aussies are constantly seeking new and exciting experiences, so we’re constantly driving product innovation and are confident Fanta Lemon will deliver,” Kate Miller, marketing director at Coca-Cola Australia said.

Fanta Lemon and Fanta Lemon Zero Sugar 600mL PET bottles will be available in supermarkets, petrol stations, and convenience stores from the end of February. From mid-March, Fanta Lemon will also come in 375ml cans, 6x250ml mini cans, and 1.25L bottles at Woolworths, Coles, and other select retailers.

Here is the original ‘Wanta Fanta’ jingle: