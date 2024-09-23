EZZ Partners With Australian Open To Reach Chinese & South East Asian Tennis Fans

EZZ Life Science Holdings has announced a three-year sponsorship with the Australian Open (AO) commencing in 2025.

As an official regional partner, EZZ will leverage this global sporting event to position the brand and expand its reach to more than two billion people across key markets in China and Southeast Asia.

“China is home to more than 330 million tennis fans,” said EZZ Life Science chairman Glenn Cross.

“Many of them follow the Australian Open, so we will create content tailored specifically for audiences across China with strategic initiatives designed to drive consumer engagement and boost brand awareness,” added Cross.

“This curated content will leverage digital advertising on AO platforms, social media takeovers, and influencer collaboration for other key markets like Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, which are home to 550 million people, representing enormous additional potential for us to reach new audiences,” he added.

EZZ will also offer a prize package including a trip for two to the Australian Open as well as hosting a series of product giveaways and promotional activities aligned with the renowned international event. These efforts are aimed at enhancing direct consumer interaction and driving product sales, reinforcing EZZ’s commitment to connecting with its customer base and expanding market presence.

“This campaign, backed by extensive digital advertising and social media engagement, is designed to deliver memorable experiences that connect consumers with EZZ’s mission of improving lives through cutting-edge health solutions,” said Cross.

“Our partnership with the Australian Open represents a significant step in our global expansion, particularly in our core markets of China and Southeast Asia.

“By aligning our brand with one of the world’s most celebrated sporting events, we aim to engage millions of consumers who share our passion for health, wellness, and innovation”.