Ex-MediaCom Boss Willie Pang Officially Appointed As Limepay CEO

Ex-MediaCom Boss Willie Pang Officially Appointed As Limepay CEO
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Limepay has announced the appointment of Willie Pang to CEO, effective immediately. Pang’s appointment comes as the digital payments company embarks on a renewed business strategy to maximise its unique market position.

Since 2018, Limepay has pioneered a new category of digital payments: White-label enablement. In FT Partners’ Fintech Industry Research Report on BNPL (July 2021), Limepay was named as the only white label BNPL payments enablement company in Oceania in this category. White-label enablement allows brands to offer comprehensive payment solutions that keep customers on the same platform during the entire path-to-purchase, instead of redirecting them to third-party providers.

At Limepay, Pang will drive the business’ vision to be an innovative digital payments platform that gives control, knowledge and ownership of the customer experience back to brands. Pang will also be responsible for the success of Limepay’s innovative solutions across the globe. This innovation will focus on enabling merchants and partners to transition and evolve in response to ever-changing customer demands, such as flexible and interest-free financing options in addition to a seamless checkout experience.

“Limepay has always set out to do something different; to flip the digital payments landscape on its head. Our broader mission is to empower brands to build longer, stronger and ultimately more loyal customer relationships. We now have a renewed commitment to providing solutions beyond BNPL – including pay in full, pay later, pay in installments, subscription and in-store options – so brands can own the entire payments experience for their customers,” said Pang.

As the market potential of digital payments has continued to accelerate, Limepay’s track record in pioneering white-label enablement is already achieving great success. To date, Limepay has delivered over 1,100% in underlying merchant sales (UMS) YoY growth for FY21 vs FY20 and has over 100 active merchants including Accor Plus, Puma, Sportitude, Ecosa and The Block Shop, and in January, launched its first vertical partnership with Domain Group (ASX: DHG), creating MarketNow to service the real estate industry.

“The ecommerce industry is fierce, brands will lose out if they cannot provide the flexibility customers want during the checkout process. According to a Canstar study, almost 3 in 4 (70 percent) of Australians abandon their online shopping carts, that’s not without impact on brands and their businesses. For brands to win in this environment they need to provide a frictionless customer experience and optimise their speed to data. This data includes purchase intent and propensity, arguably the most powerful type of customer data, for brands today,” said Pang.

Based in Sydney, Pang is an industry veteran within the Australian media, marketing and technology sectors. He brings over 20 years’ experience to the role – spanning eight different markets including the US, UK and China – and was most recently managing director at GroupM and prior to that, CEO at MediaCom. As CEO, Pang will also continue as acting executive chairman having been appointed to that role earlier this year.

Co-founder and director, Tim Dwyer, in his new role as chief innovation officer said: “At a time where everyone is embracing digital payments at fever pitch, Limepay is perfectly positioned as a white-label payment enabler to serve customers in the ways they want to pay now and in the future. Willie has extensive experience and deep expertise in building digital technologies with customer experience at the heart. We’re excited to have him as part of the family.”

Josh Edis, chief operating officer, co-founder and director of Limepay said: “Enabling better customer experiences by giving brands greater control over their payments and data ecosystem is at the heart of Limepay’s unique value proposition. As a trusted industry champion for building engagement and loyalty between brands and their customers, Willie is exceptionally well placed to take this brand-first payments proposition to a global audience.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Limepay Willie Pang

Latest News

Calypso Mangoes Unveils Summer Campaign Via Indie Agency Elevencom
  • Campaigns

Calypso Mangoes Unveils Summer Campaign Via Indie Agency Elevencom

Calypso Mangoes has launched a new marketing campaign from premium producer Perfection Fresh. The multi-channel campaign, which was developed in collaboration with creative agency Elevencom and media agency Wavemaker Brisbane, is spearheaded by a new TV commercial featuring Calypso Man – the mango-loving face of the brand since 2018. In the new commercial, Calypso Man […]

Snap Has More Advertisers On The Platform Than Ever Before
  • Media
  • Technology

Snap Has More Advertisers On The Platform Than Ever Before

Over the last year, Snap has seen more advertisers utilising its digital platform than ever before, as advertisers use the app to connect with Gen Z and millennial consumers. Ever since the pandemic hit, the way people shop and buy has changed due to lockdowns. It has seen advertisers move to different platforms to obtain […]

Hivestack Announces New Ad Server For Publishers
  • Media
  • Technology

Hivestack Announces New Ad Server For Publishers

Hivestack, the world’s largest, independent, programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company has opened up its Ad Server to work with multiple SSP/Exchanges with the introduction of a new, unified auction framework that optimizes publisher yield across various sources. A recent article in the ad exchanger, illustrated that online web publishers use an average of […]

New Foxtel iQ5 Set-Top Box Scores Good Design Award
  • Media
  • Technology

New Foxtel iQ5 Set-Top Box Scores Good Design Award

Foxtel’s new iQ5 streaming device has received a prestigious 2021 Good Design Award winner accolade in the Product Design category, in recognition for outstanding design and innovation. As the highest honour for industrial design in the country, the Good Design Awards are internationally recognised awards for design and innovation. Foxtel’s iQ5 device is among the […]

180 Amsterdam And NGO AllRise Launch “The Planet Vs. Bolsonaro” To Set Legal Precedent For Protecting The Planet
  • Campaigns

180 Amsterdam And NGO AllRise Launch “The Planet Vs. Bolsonaro” To Set Legal Precedent For Protecting The Planet

The global NGO AllRise is filing a complaint against the President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro at the International Criminal Court. It’s designed to establish a groundbreaking legal precedent that makes it easier to hold ecological criminals to account and prevent similar crimes in the future. 180 Amsterdam worked with AllRise to create ‘The Planet Vs. […]