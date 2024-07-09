Euros Fans To Outspend Olympics Consumers By 36% This European Summer

Amidst an incredible Europrean summer of sport, new research by SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement reveals that football fans surveyed are set to spend more than Olympics fans – amidst a more comprehensive study of how loyalty underpins consumer spending.

The research, surveying over 2,000 Australian consumers as part of SAP Emarsys’ upcoming annual Customer Loyalty Index, finds that shoppers surveyed who are loyal to a football club will spend an average of AUD $179 on watching the Euros. That’s compared to the AUD $132 spent on the Olympics by those following the action this summer – meaning that football fans will, on average, spend 36 per cent more per head.

This spending is in stark contrast to many sports fans’ usual retail habits, where many are cost-conscious enough to abandon their brand of choice in pursuit of better value. 67 per cent of football fans surveyed and 67 per cent of Olympics fans having switched brands due to cost considerations; 67 per cent and 67 per cent respectively will typically replace a purchase if a cheaper product is available.

Indeed, it seems that both sets of fans have similar feelings – and similar behaviours – when it comes to brand loyalty and navigating their summer spending:

More than half of both football (58 per cent) and Olympic (61 per cent) fans surveyed expect reduced prices or better deals in exchange for their loyalty.

Both sets of fans who consider themselves loyal to a particular retailer/brand/store expect loyalty points or cashback to reward their loyalty – 57 per cent of football fans, and 60 per cent of Olympics fans.

That’s despite only a third (35 per cent and 34 per cent respectively) starting to use loyalty schemes in the past twelve months, potentially in the buildup to these events.

Both football fans (39 per cent) and Olympics fans (38 per cent) are using apps provided by their favourite brands.

As AI becomes an increasingly conventional part of the retail experience, we can also see this reflected in sporting fans’ attitudes towards its use in everyday shopping.

25 per cent of football fans, and 21 per cent of Olympics fans, have switched from a brand they were loyal to due to its use of artificial intelligence. Sports fans are increasingly aware of AI as part of their usual retail experience, and many are willing to exchange their information if it means a more personalised, sophisticated experience.

“AI is crucial for understanding and nurturing a consumer’s relationship with a brand. From new buyers to dedicated loyalists, AI is the only effective method for personalizing offers and communication with each customer, shaping their experience in real time,” said Silvana Tagand, regional vice president at SAP Emarsys.

“The same applies to sports fans. As one of the most passionate global audiences, they invest time, energy, and money to seek moments of joy and togetherness. Their loyalty to their teams provides valuable insights that retail brands aim to emulate through initiatives like loyalty programs. Whether you’re a fan of a sports team or a consumer brand, you expect your loyalty to be rewarded”.

“At SAP Emarsys, we’ve enabled this connection for globally renowned teams like FC Bayern Munich by providing essential access to first-party data and AI-powered campaigns. These are crucial for delivering personalized experiences at scale. Cultivating this level of customer recognition enhances emotional bonds with fans and fosters genuine loyalty, creating relationships that can last a lifetime”.