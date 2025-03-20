EssenceMediacom Snares Khemistry’s Susan Lyons As Managing Director For Brisbane

GroupM media agency EssenceMediacom has appointed Susan Lyons as the new managing director for its Brisbane agency.

Lyons brings almost 20 years of experience in the media industry and a broad skillset across brand and behaviour change with significant experience in data and customer experience (CX).

Most recently, she led Khemistry as managing director, where she was known for adeptly applying design thinking to marketing problems.

In her role, Lyons will head EssenceMediacom’s Brisbane team, focusing on enhancing the client experience and driving the agency’s Breakthrough proposition. She will integrate media, data, and technology to foster transformative solutions while connecting brands with culture in meaningful and impactful ways.

“EssenceMediacom’s fierce focus on creating breakthrough work is what resonated with me. Brisbane, and Queensland as a whole, represent a huge opportunity and the state’s diverse economy makes it an incredible place for a business like ours. I’m confident Brisbane will become a hub for the most innovative thinking in our industry over the next few years and EssenceMediacom will be at the forefront. This is an agency with incredible momentum in a market on the rise. I’m delighted to be able to lead such a talented and passionate team here in Brisbane, whilst enjoying all the benefits that come with a truly national offering. It’s an exciting place to be,” Lyons said.

“I’m delighted to welcome Susan to our team of Essentials. She brings deep understanding of the Brisbane market and a powerful combination of strategic vision and an empathetic people-first approach to leadership. Brisbane is a critical market for us and as we continue to invest in future-facing capabilities to elevate the client experience, Susan is the ideal person to lead our Brisbane team into its next chapter of growth. I know that with Susan on board, our incredible team will continue to shine and lead the market,” said Pippa Berlocher, CEO of EssenceMediacom Australia.