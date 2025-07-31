Equality Media + Marketing Formalises ‘Equality Elevate’ Internship Following Pilot

Equality Media + Marketing has formally launched its Equality Elevate paid internship program following a successful pilot phase.

The agency said it demonstrated outstanding results in empowering emerging talent, particularly those historically underrepresented.

Participants select from two targeted streams: Creative, encompassing design, content creation, branding, and ideation; and Media, covering planning, buying, analytics, and strategic media solutions.

Equality Media + Marketing said the structured support of senior industry talent, combined with hybrid work flexibility and real-world project exposure, has already proven effective, with three-fifths of pilot interns transitioning into full-time roles either within Equality or the wider media and marketing industry.

“We launched Equality Elevate to directly address the industry-wide gap in access for underrepresented talent, individuals who have traditionally faced barriers such as limited networks, fewer mentorship opportunities, and systemic biases,” said Marilla Akkermans, founder and MD of Equality Media + Marketing. “Our pilot succeeded largely because of the retention and strength of our senior talent, whose deep industry expertise enabled us to provide high-quality mentorship. Their commitment has been essential in creating meaningful career opportunities for emerging professionals.”

Holly Wells, account coordinator at Equality Media + Marketing and participant in the pilot program commented: “As my university graduation loomed, I found myself struggling to break into the media world and beginning to question if I even belonged in it. Finding Equality Elevate changed everything. The exceptional leadership team provided me with meaningful, hands-on experience across multiple departments in the agency, encouraging me to learn from a diverse group of brilliant minds. This exposure not only deepened my understanding of how the industry operates but also helped me identify where I thrive professionally and reignited my confidence in what I can bring to the table.”

Applications for Equality Elevate internships are accepted year-round, specifically encouraging candidates from diverse backgrounds who have traditionally faced barriers to entry. The structured program ensures interns develop essential industry skills, meaningful professional connections, and lasting career confidence.