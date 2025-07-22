ENRICHD Appoints Former Blis APAC Leader Claire O’Mahony As Digital Director

Impact-led specialist media agency ENRICHD has appointed Claire O’Mahony as its new digital director, strengthening its media team as the agency enters a new phase of growth.

O’Mahony brings over a decade of experience leading cross-functional teams and delivering integrated campaigns for some of Australia’s top-tier brands, including Amazon, H&M, Kellogg’s and Hamilton the Musical. Her industry background spans FMCG, e-commerce, entertainment, beauty, and social change, with proven success in both brand and performance marketing.

She joins ENRICHD from Blis, where she held the role of head of client services, APAC, overseeing major programmatic initiatives and regional client growth. Prior to that, O’Mahony held senior roles at Slingshot (Client Performance Director), McCann, and Pureprofile, where she was instrumental in building and scaling digital departments from the ground up.

Her expertise includes end-to-end strategy, planning and buying across Search, Social, and Programmatic platforms including DV360, The Trade Desk, and Yahoo, as well as omnichannel campaign management across Connected TV (CTV), digital Out-of-Home (dOOH) and Audio.

O’Mahony has been recognised as a finalist in Women in Media (Digital) 2023 and Women in Tech 2024, reflecting her impact and leadership within the media and technology sectors.

ENRICHD CEO Brent Richardson said the appointment will play a key role in scaling the agency’s media and performance offering. “This role is really the engine of our business. Claire’s deep digital expertise, strategic precision and proven leadership will not only accelerate outcomes for our current clients but also unlock new opportunities for growth under the leadership of Kim Dolengowski. Claire is exactly what we need as we scale the next chapter of ENRICHD — the future looks bright.”

ENRICHD is a media and marketing specialist agency. In the past year, the agency has delivered national campaigns across mental health, domestic violence prevention, and climate action — Including the recent launch of Stick With It, a partnership with Goanna Academy and Greg Inglis. Recently recognised for their award-winning proprietary measurement dashboard, IMPACTIQ.