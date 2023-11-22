Emotive Unveils OOH For Seven’s Big Bash Cricket Season

With the new BBL13 season just around the corner, the Seven Network and Emotive have torn up tradition with the launch of their ‘It’s Just Not Cricket’ out of home campaign.

Created in collaboration with renowned artist Kris Andrew Small, the series of anarchic posters boldly celebrates all of the anti-establishment aspects of the T20 game that cricket purists bemoan but families, young fans and bucket heads all flock to watch.

Said Larissa Ozard, director marketing – brand, product and trade, Seven: “As a competition, the BBL is unashamedly big, bold and colourful. Really leaning into the ‘It’s Just Not Cricket’ mentality to promote our live and free coverage, we wanted to show how the fun and spectacle that surrounds every match is what makes it so entertaining to watch”.

Darren Wright, group creative firector, Emotive, added: “From the promo launch back in August to working on these fairly bonkers posters with Kris, we’ve consistently said that flame throwers make everything better. It’s that kind of attitude that we’ve applied to creating ads about cricket that I’m very pleased to say look nothing like ads about cricket”.

The campaign is now live across key cities with coverage of the BBL13 season kicking off on December 7, live and free on Seven.

Credits

Client: Seven Network

Creative Agency: Emotive

Production Credits:

Media Agency:

iProspect