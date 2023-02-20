“Embarrassing Nonsense!” ABC Reporter Roasts Troll Who Said She’d Dressed Like Sunrise’s Cash Cow

“Embarrassing Nonsense!” ABC Reporter Roasts Troll Who Said She’d Dressed Like Sunrise’s Cash Cow
A female TV reporter’s dress sense is unfortunately again in the news after an outfit she was wearing was likened to the Sunrise Cash Cow by an online troll.

ABC political reporter Dana Morse appeared on Sunday morning’s Insiders program on the public broadcaster dressed in a black-and-white jumpsuit.

A troll soon took to the program’s social media to cruelly compare the outfit to the famed animal mascot on Seven’s long-running breakfast show.

“Is she wearing a jumpsuit or is the #CashCow on #Insiders now?” the troll tweeted.

Unfazed, Morse quickly turned the unsavoury jibe into a joke.

“Same age. Same super contribution,” she responded, channeling the iconic superannuation advertisement. “Incredible sledge 10/10.”

The Cash Cow and Sunrise team

News.com.au political editor Samantha Maiden, who also appeared on program, led a chorus of support for Morse.

Maiden tweeted: “The nonsense that gets dished out to women for what they are wearing on Twitter is embarrassing.

“Dana Morse was terrific on Insiders and she’s well within her rights to tell these morons to get stuffed.”

Mercifully, Twitter users also came out in support of the journalist.

“Must admit I didn’t even notice what you or the others were wearing, I don’t watch it for the fashion,” tweeted one.

“I love it! Wish I could carry off a more bold look, but alas I’m dull and boring. You rocked it!” said another.

While another added: “Goodness sake @abcnews can we have some more younger folk on TV. They are the future!”

 

 

 

 

