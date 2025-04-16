Elephant Room Secures Salvos Stores Partnership

Australian ecommerce performance agency, Elephant Room, has inked a new partnership with the Salvos Stores, the retail arm of The Salvation Army Australia.

Under its new remit, Elephant Room will work closely with the Salvos Stores digital and customer experience teams to optimise online customer engagement and streamline their marketing operations.

The first stage of the partnership, which is set for completion in the coming weeks, includes migrating the Salvos Stores’ current email service provider, Active Campaign, to marketing automation platform Klaviyo, integrating its existing systems to enhance its customer data management and marketing automation capabilities.

Later this year, Elephant Room will focus on establishing a strong omnichannel framework for the organisation, facilitating a seamless data flow between in-store and online environments under Klaviyo’s architecture. This process will help improve customer segmentation for more targeted marketing.

The Salvation Army Australia is one of the nation’s longest-standing charitable organisations, helping Australians in need since 1880. Today, it offers a wide range of initiatives, including financial assistance, support for the homeless, alcohol and other drug services and more than 400 Salvos Stores, specialising in the sale of pre-loved goods.

The Salvation Army relies on public donations and fundraising activities to support its operations – all profits made from Salvos Stores and its annual Red Shield Appeal go to funding its critical programs and services.

Salvos Stores’ Customer Experience Manager, Matt McMahon , said: “This project had some complex pieces, but the exceptional team at Elephant Room have broken down the complexity and made it possible for us to achieve our goals. Working with Elephant Room has been a dream so far, and we can’t wait to see what we accomplish together in the future.”

Elephant Room Founder, Adam Sharon-Zipser, said: “We are delighted to be working with The Salvation Army team on this important project. The Salvation Army has a long history of helping Australians in need, providing essential services and support. Today, its digital platforms are a vital part of its fundraising and advocacy efforts, and it needs to have best-practice assets to ensure it maximises its operations.

“Our work will focus on enhancing efficiency by integrating smarter automation and data flow, while improving the customer experience through more personalised and targeted communication. We want to create a more cohesive, data-driven environment across the board, ensuring consistency across the organisation’s bespoke systems, including its point-of-sale, online, donation and volunteer assets.”

The Salvation Army Australia project comes as Elephant Room continues to enjoy success globally, following its recent move into the US market, and the appointment of new General Manager, Daniel Torres.

Elephant Room specialises in creative, paid media strategies, out-of-home media buying, and data measurement. Established in 2014, the Sydney-based agency has worked with dozens of leading and emerging retail brands, including Four Pillars, Bed Threads, Scotch & Soda, Go-To, Assembly Label and Stone & Wood, to accelerate growth in performance marketing.

The Salvation Army Australia project appointment is effective immediately.