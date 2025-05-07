Electriclime° Signs Australia-Based Director Tim Main For Representation In ANZ, Asia & MENA

Film production company Electriclime° is delighted to welcome director and VFX artist Tim Main to its global roster for representation in ANZ, Asia and MENA.

Main brings years of experience across both commercial and cinematic worlds and has directed campaigns for brands including Westfield, Samsung, Hyundai and Expedia.

His approach is grounded in a love for effects and a background in real-time tools like Unreal Engine, which has made him a go-to creative in the growing world of virtual production.

He was part of the in-house VFX team on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, working alongside filmmaker George Miller to help visualise environments and effects in real time.

“That experience really changed how I think about the filmmaking process. It showed me how far real-time tools have come and just how powerful they can be—not just in post, but throughout the entire creative journey,” Main said.

“From the conversations I’ve had with electriclime° they seem to be a company willing to push their clients and collaborators to innovate with their production approach and are passionate in delivering multi-platform work,” Main added.

“This is something that really aligns with what I have been developing a skillset toward and think we’ll make good partners.

“Lately, I’ve been especially excited about how brands and IPs can move across mediums—leveraging real-time tech through interactivity, gaming, or traditional animation and production—to make campaigns feel bigger and more connected.

“There’s often humour in my work, but it’s not necessarily on purpose; it sneaks in when I’m not looking from time to time. I am also passionate about photography and image capture in many forms”.

Inspired by the natural world and technology, Main’s work explores the space where physical and digital storytelling meet.