Edward Macaulay Joins Emotive as Senior Art Director

Independent creative agency, Emotive, has announced the appointment of Edward Macaulay (main photo) as senior art director, further strengthening its Creative Collective.

Macaulay brings his experience working both locally and abroad, with an approach that merges design and creative thinking.

Kickstarting his career at Leo Burnett Sydney, Edward helped design and launch new products for J&B Whisky and create campaigns for Johnnie Walker & Bundaberg Rum.

At Ogilvy Paris, he worked on the renowned design account of IBM, creating international campaigns that inspired audiences to dream of a better planet & used live data to help people digest Roland Garros while commuting.

In addition to his IBM work, Edward helped Ogilvy & WPP retain the global Vodafone Business account and even convinced Messi to not wear Dolce & Gabbana for the launch of Huawei Nova.

Prior to joining Emotive, Edward was working on various local and global campaigns across Asia and South America.

Macaulay said: “With the incredible momentum Simon and team have, matched with the wildly talented creative collective they’ve assembled, and then you throw in lunch time swims, it really was a no brainer to join Emotive. I’m truly excited to get stuck in and start crafting some amazing work.”

Rupert Taylor, creative director said: “Ed’s work speaks for itself and aside from his creative talent, having spent time in Paris, hopefully he’ll bring a new level of sartorial elegance to the place as well.”

Macaulay’s appointment comes on the back of continued growth for the Sydney agency, with an expanding client base including Optus, Audible, Modibodi, Pernod Ricard, Unilever, Mount Franklin, Google, USQ, YoPRO and ARN.

Macaulay commences with Emotive on Monday 25th October 2021.