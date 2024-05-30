Edinburgh City Council Bans Ads For Fossil Fuels, Polluting Cars & Arms Manufacturers

Edinburgh City Council Bans Ads For Fossil Fuels, Polluting Cars & Arms Manufacturers
vav v
By vav v



Edinburgh City Council — the one in Scotland — has taken the radical step to ban adverts for fossil fuel companies and high-carbon products.

The council announced the new policy earlier this week and will see adverts for a roster of products and services banned from advertising in council-owned spaces such as bus stops and billboards and will also extend to event sponsorships.

It also banned adverts from businesses that manufacture weapons. However, it stopped short of outlawing adverts for meat products, though the council had mooted this. The ban in the Scottish capital follows similar crackdowns from councils around England. The city also has a net zero carbon target for the end of the decade.

“It’s just basic common sense that if the council is serious about its commitment to climate justice, we cannot allow council advertising space to be used to promote fossil fuel companies,” said Ben Parker, a councillor for the Scottish Greens, who spearheaded the policy.

The ban will apply to all sponsorship and advertising agreements when they come to renewal. Some contracts are in place until 2030.

“It is unthinkable that the council should enter into contracts with arms companies whose weapons – which in some cases are manufactured here in the city – are being used in the horrific and relentless bombardment of Palestine, at the same time as the Council has publicly called for a ceasefire,” added Parker.,

“Today we have taken a clear step to say: we don’t need their money, we don’t want their money, and we don’t think it’s right for the Council to legitimise the practices of organisations whose business is to profit from war.”

The council’s decision comes despite warnings that it may lead to a drop in advertising revenue of up to 10 per cent, or around £200,000 (around $AU384,000).

However, Alys Mumford, another councillor for the Scottish Greens said “There is no evidence to suggest that they wouldn’t be able to replace [lost ad revenue] with other products that are not high carbon.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

Edinburgh

Latest News

YouGov & Havas Extend Global Data Partnership
  • Advertising

YouGov & Havas Extend Global Data Partnership

YouGov and Havas announced the expansion of their data partnership, which powers Havas’ client insights. The deal increases market coverage and is expanded to encompass Havas’ collaborative Village approach. In the new phase of this partnership, Havas and YouGov’s relationship has grown to serve Havas’ Village approach, which unleashes the convergence of media, creativity, and […]

IAS Delivers Enhanced Insights With Amazon
  • Advertising

IAS Delivers Enhanced Insights With Amazon

Integral Ad Science has announced its expanded reporting, and insights are now available for Amazon DSP media buys. Through a server-to-server (S2S) integration on Amazon DSP, advertisers will now have access to measurement coverage for campaigns across Amazon custom audiences and Twitch inventory. IAS’s solutions available to advertisers in Amazon DSP include viewability, invalid traffic […]

Matildas Mania Lingers: Football Australia & Network Ten On The Verge Of $200 Million Deal
  • Media

Matildas Mania Lingers: Football Australia & Network Ten On The Verge Of $200 Million Deal

There is little doubt that Matildas mania took the world by storm last year, but in the wake of the FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign, what lasting impacts are Australia’s beloved Tillie’s having? For Football Australia, that impact is huge, potentially securing the institution a $200 million TV deal. Lead image: credit- Matildas Facebook page  […]