EA Games and Digitas Launch Latest ‘FUT United’ Digital Engagement Platform
EA Games’ global squad-building competition, FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) United, has returned with a twist.

EA is aiming to grow its core ‘FUT’ United user base in APAC and LATAM, while attracting more casual players to the ‘FUT’ ecosystem.

In response, Digitas Australia developed the online platform: FUTUnited.com. The competition allows users to build a national FIFA team, connecting influencers to gaming communities worldwide.

Powered by the international FIFA football community, the EA-owned ecosystem leverages learned intelligence to drive deeper connections between the FIFA brand and its players around the world.

In a twist on regular fantasy football leagues, in FUT United, users work together with gamers from their region to build the best possible national team, competing to reach the top of a global leaderboard.

The marketing campaign, also led by Digitas, sets out to encourage participation through education and incentives.

As part of the campaign activity, Digitas enlisted gaming influencers in every market, appointing them as captains of the national teams, to share bespoke content on social media, and to communicate the latest in-game innovations and prizes in their local language.

Simon Brock, executive creative director at Digitas, said: “Digitas has been privileged to work with EA Games in creating a companion experience for the world’s favourite sports game that not only drives in-game engagement and spend, but inspires out-game community and competition.”

EA’s head of creative strategy and player engagement for Asia, Liam McClure, said:Through content and gamification, we have been able to entertain and incentivise our core player base – while educating and onboarding a new audience through the same platform.”

