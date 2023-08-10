Dylan Alcott & Hnry Team Up To Relieve Aussie Sole Traders Of Scary Tax Admin

One of Australia’s most successful Paralympic athletes and popular figures, Dylan Alcott, is fronting a new integrated campaign for Hnry – Australia’s fastest growing digital accountant and tax automation service for sole traders.

As the brand’s first ever celebrity ambassador, Alcott stars in the playful marketing and advertising campaign which guides sole traders who might be hiding from tax towards the solution that saves them time, money, and stress. From a tumbling avalanche of receipts to an impromptu game show, the creative brings colour to sole trader tax challenges, with the message that Hnry enables sole traders to spend less time on financial admin and more time on what they love.

With a rapidly growing number of National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) support workers in Australia, Alcott brings his affinity to the sector to raise awareness of the flexibility and simplicity offered by the award-winning all-in-one accounting solution.

Founded in New Zealand in 2017, Hnry has been driving growth in Australia since 2020, and this new partnership with Alcott is set to supercharge its next phase of development, fuelling consideration and advocacy amongst the nation’s 1.5 million sole traders.

Dylan Alcott said: “I have so many friends that are sole traders – NDIS support workers, creatives, freelancers, and tradies. They all love working for themselves but often feel like their unique needs are not met or misunderstood.

“I know that tax and financial admin can be a massive time drain for the self-employed and often distracts sole traders from focusing on what really matters – their business. That’s why I knew I wanted to work with Hnry – as they fully understand the challenges sole traders face. It was so much fun to film this campaign with Hnry, and I couldn’t be prouder to stand alongside such a progressive business.”

Karan Anand, managing director of Hnry Australia, commented: “Dylan Alcott stands for everything Hnry represents – fairness, equality, and inclusion. He aligns perfectly with our mission to create a future where all of Australia’s 1.5 million sole traders feel empowered to do their jobs, and those considering self-employment embrace it with confidence.

“With 50,000 people becoming sole traders each year, we wanted to create a solution that allows professionals to be compliantly set-up from the very start. Our purpose built app automatically calculates and pays taxes as you earn, takes care of invoicing, expenses, and tax lodgments, so it truly is changing the tax game for good. Plus each sole trader is supported by a real-life specialist accountant that is with them every step of the way.

“With Dylan on board, we hope to raise awareness of just how easy sole trading can be with Hnry by your side. We can’t wait to see our shared values come to life throughout this collaboration.”