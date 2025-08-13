AdvertisingNewsletter

Droga5, CHEP & R/GA Alums Launch Creative Company Princess

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
L-R: Jonny Berger, Beth O'Brien, Sam Dickson, Cameron Bell

A quartet of creatives have joined forces to launch Princess, a new creative company with a mission to help brands “break” categories “or start new ones entirely”.

Creative Partners Beth O’Brien, Sam Dickson and Cameron Bell, alongside Managing Director Jonny Berger, Princess has lunched with “a number of foundation clients” including super fund MLC.

“The common thread in all the work we loved making – for its originality, emotion and effectiveness – is that it broke the category it lived in.

“To us, that’s the key. Difference is the only way forward. If you stick to that, you create work that makes everything else feel out of date,” said Dickson.

The founding team brings together decades of experience across major Australian and international brands including Tourism Australia, Samsung, NRMA, Telstra, SBS, CUB/Asahi, DB Export and Tate Galleries, among others.

Their collective work has garnered some of the industry’s highest accolades including a Dan Weiden Titanium Grand Prix, Global Grand Effie, Black Pencil, and multiple Grand Prix awards. More importantly, their body of work has delivered the kind of business growth that only world class creativity can provide.

In a bid to broaden what creativity can impact, effect and help, the company is launching with three creative founders, a departure from the traditional creative model.

“With three creative founders, we’re able to provide our clients with brilliant creativity and groundbreaking work, at speed,” said Berger.

“Calling ourselves a creative company isn’t just semantics. We’ve chosen it because we work in any format, any medium, any space the creative solution needs. From a film to a product to something the world’s never seen before,” added O’Brien.

Across the course of their careers, the team has worked at a range of agencies, including Droga5 New York, The Monkeys, CHEP Network, Clemenger BBDO, Colenso, R/GA and M&C Saatchi.

Related posts:

  1. Avenue C Hires Top Sydney Strategist Matt Furlong
  2. “Winning Felt Like Validation”: Howatson+Company’s Trio Of B&T Awards Wins For Modibodi Work
  3. Thompson Spencer Builds Out Media Team With New Hires Across ANZ
  4. Applications Open For UnLtd’s 2025 Hall Of Good Awards

TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Scrub Up Those CVs & Polish You Shoes – It’s B&T’s Best Of The Best Recruiters!
Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad Good For Web Traffic…But Not Sales
Cocogun team photo
Agency Scorecard: Cocogun
Agency Scorecard: Initiative
Register Lost your password?