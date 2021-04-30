Drive Launches New Brand And Website

Nine’s automotive business has rebranded and relaunched Drive.com.au on an entirely new and exciting platform which combines automotive commentary, comparison and commerce in one automotive consumer destination.

The new site launch comes as the Kia Sorento family-friendly SUV is named Drive’s Car of the Year 2021 in Australia’s most prestigious new car awards.

“We could not be more excited to launch the refreshed Drive brand and our new consumer[1]centric automotive platform,” said Alex Parsons, CEO of Drive.

“Our vision is to create the future of automotive in Australia and the launch of our new brand and platform marks the first step in that journey.”

“Many sites have commentary or commerce as stand-alone offerings, but the new Drive brings together commentary, commerce and comparison in an integrated, consumer[1]focused experience.”

“The new Drive site enables consumers to find all the best and latest independent news and reviews, then compare the makes and models they want in our showrooms and ultimately progress towards making a decision on their next new car via our exclusive dealer network. All on the one consumer-centric platform.”

The new functionality on the Drive site, with more features to be progressively released over the coming months, now includes:

New Car Showroom: Easily browse the showrooms of every auto brand available in Australia. Look at the product ranges, search by type of car (such as a family, work or sports car) or by segment, such as small car or large SUV. Review the specifications, pricing and make an enquiry direct from the showroom is now available. New Compare Features Tool: Compare up to five cars, side by side, through criteria that matter most to the individual consumer – such as safety features, engine and performance specifications. Drive Car of the Year: Overflowing with video, imagery and written reviews, tables, comparisons and recommendations, this area brings together the best cars available to Australian drivers in an easy-to-navigate way – essentially providing ready-made shortlists by segment. New and Used Car Listings: Premium new and used car listings via Drive’s exclusive dealer network as well as new car deals for consumers.

Parsons said: “The team at Drive are passionate about offering consumers a new way to understand, consider, decide and purchase their next new car. We believe that with the best and most relevant content – news, reviews, advice, opinion – coupled with automotive data, listings and comparison capabilities, we can provide consumers with an exciting new way to complete their next new car purchase.”