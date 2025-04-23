Drake Content Expands Tourism & Travel Portfolio With Significant New Client Wins

Boutique social content and performance agency Drake Content has announced a wave of new client wins across the tourism, travel and destination marketing space.

In early 2025, the Melbourne-based agency added several significant accounts to its growing portfolio, including projects with Rydges Hotels Australia through EVH and Tourism Holdings Limited’s Britz and Apollo Campers. Drake Content has also been appointed to lead search and social activity for Tourism Central Australia and The Red Centre, and is now the retained social and performance agency for several of SeaLink’s marquee tourism brands across the East Coast.

Drake Content was launched in 2021 by Jeremy Drake, an award-winning travel journalist and photographer. The agency was born from the idea that travel brands were investing heavily in both editorial and commercial content without enough attention to business outcomes and the power of data. Drake Content was built to close that gap, combining creative production, paid media and digital strategy with CRM, first-party data and attribution to drive results.

From the outset, the agency has focused on full funnel, comprehensive creative and performance solutions. In 2025 and beyond, this approach is evolving further through investments in AI tools, staff and capabilities, designed to enhance how creativity is tested, personalised, and scaled across the customer journey.

“We’re leaning into AI not to replace creative thinking, but to sharpen it,” said founder Jeremy Drake. “We’re using it to scale content testing, model spend more intelligently and personalise creative across channels. It’s giving our clients smarter outputs with less waste, which is still something travel hasn’t quite cracked.”

Drake Content first made its name leading creative and digital strategy for Captain Cook Cruises Sydney. Today, it works across SeaLink’s other Sydney tourism brands, including The Jackson and the Starship Group. Internationally, the agency now also partners with Nepal-based destination management company SnowCat and Rural Heritage Travel, a luxury trekking operator with a focus on community-based Himalayan tourism, as well as several UK-based creative agencies, including The 10 Group.

Drake says the recent wave of client wins reflects a broader shift among tourism and lifestyle brands towards integrated boutique agency models that can deliver content, media, data and strategy under one roof.

“There’s been a real change in what travel brands are asking for. It’s not just about awareness anymore. It’s about campaigns that convert. ROI. Smart, accountable work that connects with the right traveller at the right time,” he said.

In addition to its client work, Drake Content also publishes Peaked.com.au, a digital magazine celebrating global mountain culture. Produced with Mogul Ski World, Peaked has already attracted partnerships with Visit Nevada, Destination British Columbia and several premium adventure operators.

“Peaked is part editorial brand, part testing ground,” said Drake. “It gives us live insight into what performs with travellers, and we apply that thinking directly to the strategies we run for clients.”

With a growing team and footprint across Australia, New Zealand and the UK, Drake Content continues to scale into 2025, working closely with tourism boards, hotel groups, experience operators and lifestyle-led brands.