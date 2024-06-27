DoubleVerify Research Reveals Link Between High-Quality Digital Ads & Lower Emissions

DoubleVerify (DV) has revealed findings from its Global Insights Report demonstrating a relationship between high-quality digital advertising environments and reduced carbon emissions.

The findings, based on a global analysis of over one trillion ad impressions delivered across web display and video environments, underscore the environmental benefits of maintaining high-quality ad inventory. DV measures ad inventory quality through its DV Authentic Rate – the percentage of ads verified as brand-suitable, fraud-free, and in the correct geography. The study highlights that higher DV Authentic Rates correlate strongly with lower emissions, as measured by Scope3 impact data, further emphasising the role of buying quality media in reducing digital advertising’s carbon footprint.

“Simply put, for digital ads, buying higher quality media directly translates to a lower emissions impact,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO at DoubleVerify. “Our latest data shows that high-quality, fraud-free advertising not only optimises performance but also supports broader sustainability goals. By enhancing the precision and efficiency of ad delivery, we can help decrease the unnecessary energy consumption that contributes to higher emissions.”

The study also found that high-tier MFA sites, known for high ad density, emitted 44% more carbon emissions relative to the average emissions across DV-measured media. Conversely, ads with high DV Authentic Rates produced fewer emissions, affirming the positive environmental impact of quality digital ad placements.

DV’s approach to measuring the carbon impact of digital ads leverages a partnership that was launched in 2022 with Scope3, the leading provider of ad-emissions data. This collaboration enables advertisers to make informed decisions that align their marketing strategies with their environmental values, taking steps to ensure their advertising dollars are spent responsibly.

DV calculated that media quality protections helped avoid a quantifiable 64.9 thousand metric tons of CO2 emissions waste from non-authentic ads in 2023, equivalent to a $13.2 million social cost of carbon ($204 per metric ton of CO2). Social cost of carbon quantifies and monetises the incremental costs to society of climate change impacts resulting from the emission of one additional metric ton of CO2 or its equivalent.

“Media quality optimisation prevented a sizeable amount of CO2 emissions that would have been produced by low-quality ad placements, avoiding a considerable social cost of carbon,” said Zagorski. “This underscores the importance of maintaining high standards in digital advertising”.

The report employed DV technology to analyse over one trillion impressions, both pre and post-bid, and offers a detailed market-by-market analysis for North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC. It covers video and display impressions from January to December 2023 across desktop, mobile web, mobile app, and CTV.