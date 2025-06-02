‘Don’t Treat Kids Like Adults’: Children’s Cancer Foundation Team-Up With Cummins&Partners For Confronting Campaign

Cummins&Partners has partnered with the Children’s Cancer Foundation to launch a bold new campaign: ‘Don’t Treat Kids Like Adults.’ The campaign highlights a critical issue in paediatric oncology—that many cancer treatments used for children were originally developed for adults.

Every year, young patients are subjected to therapies that are too harsh for their growing bodies, with 80 per cent of children who survive cancer having long-term or even life-long effects from their treatment. The campaign calls for urgent investment in research that delivers kinder, more tailored treatments designed specifically for children.

“At the heart of this campaign is a simple truth: kids aren’t just small adults,” said Sean Cummins, founder of Cummins&Partners. “They deserve treatments that heal—not harm.”

“We set out to create a campaign that cuts through with a confronting truth. We hope this provocative creative sparks awareness, and drives the donations needed to fund gentler, more effective treatments made just for children.” says Margaret Fitzherbert CEO at the Children’s Cancer Foundation.

The creative features compelling imagery, emotive messaging, and a call to action to fund research into gentler treatments for young cancer patients.

This campaign was created using AI, allowing the Children’s Cancer Foundation to tell a powerful story in a respectful way. The imagery was inspired by real experiences and developed in consultation with medical experts to ensure it accurately and sensitively reflects what children go through, without asking those in treatment to appear on camera.

The campaign is now live on TV, BVOD, OOH, radio & social.

Credits:

Children’s Cancer Foundation

Creative Agency: Cummins & Partners

Media Agency: Starcom

PR agency: The Civic Partnership