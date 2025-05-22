DO. Agency Elevates Tom Ormes To Group Chief Creative Officer

Global independent DO. AGENCY has elevated Tom Ormes, formerly DO. AUS Executive Creative Director, to the new role of Group Chief Creative Officer (CCO) across the group.

The move signals a strategic step in the integrated agency’s international expansion, with Ormes set to oversee creative operations across Australia, Japan, Southeast Asia, and the group’s highly anticipated UK-based agency, scheduled to open later this year.

With close to three decades experience across Asia, New York, Dubai and beyond, Ormes will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the DO business moving forward. In his new role as Group CCO, Ormes will focus on elevating the group’s creative standards across all markets, nurturing cross-cultural talent, and driving work that resonates globally while not alienating locally.

“Since our inception, Tom has always been the creative backbone of our agency’s evolution,” said Andrew Dowling founder & group CEO of DO, “His ability to inspire, whilst challenging our teams to Defy Ordinary, ensures the creative future of our agency is on the right path”.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built at DO, but more so what we’re still building. Neale Horrigan has recently started in Australia and is already kicking goals, whilst Beer Poonnotok is going from strength-to-strength across Asia, so we’re lucky to have a strong creative foundation. And with the upcoming launch of our London office and continued growth across APAC, we have an enticing opportunity to push the boundaries and build a truly connected creative culture,” Ormes added.

Ormes elevation has come at a time of significant growth for DO, with new business wins, key talent hires, and further global expansion and investments planned throughout 2025.