DIY Blinds Promises To Change The Ugly In New Ad Spot

DIY Blinds has released a new ad campaign “Change the Ugly”, aiming to bring awareness to the brand with a cheeky nod to poorly furnished homes.

The first campaign sees a series of product-driven TVCs that showcase what the power of a good blind can do to transform any space – a refreshing change to the cliché lifestyle and heavy retail ads the industry usually puts out.

Evan Montero, co-founder of DIY Blinds said: “Rather than competing in a price race, we wanted to prioritise a message that would disrupt the industry – keeping in line with our business’ mentality. The platform is ownable, different and nailed our brand mission.”

The ethos of changing the ugly applies to both the design of DIY Blinds’ products and their intent on changing the window furnishing industry, with a focus on delivering high-quality products made here in Australia.

Matthew Bedwell, marketing manager at DIY Blinds said: “When people think of home transformation, their first thought usually aren’t blinds. Our first brand campaign was the perfect opportunity to remind customers of the power a good blind can do to transform their space.

“The ‘Change the Ugly’ platform also boldly differentiates DIY Blinds from our competitors who are reaching for the familiar levers of sales and promotions to drive business.”

The campaign was created in partnership with Bullfrog Media.

Daniel Sparkes, creative director of Bullfrog said: “The application of ‘Change the Ugly’ is what excites us. From business model to consumer-facing comms, every brand interaction and business decision will be made with the ‘Change the Ugly’ platform in mind.”

The spot went to air on July 17 supported by OOH, social and paid digital media.

Client: DIY Blinds
Co-Founder: Evan Montero
Co-Founder: Liam Dobson
Marketing Manager (Growth): Matthew Bedwell
Senior Visual Designer: Robert Tenorio

Creative & Production: Bullfrog
Director: Clare Plueckhahn
Director of Photography: Max Walter
Colour Grade: Crayon
Sound Mix & Design: Squeak E Clean
Media Agency: Hatched & Bullfrog
Katy Purry Talent: Jimmy the Cat

