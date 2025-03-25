Disney+ Unleashes ESPN Game-Changer For Aussie Fans, With A Little Help From Nick Kyrgios

In a monumental shift for sports streaming in Australia and New Zealand, Disney+ today officially launched ESPN on Disney+, unlocking over 10,000 hours of premium live sports content for subscribers across both Disney+ Premium and Disney+ Standard tiers.

Headlined by every game of the NHL, 236 NBA games, including 7-9 per week, no less than 42 playoff games, and every finals match, plus 7 MLB games weekly, every non-pay-per-view UFC event, and all NCAA men’s and women’s March Madness games, ESPN on Disney+ positions itself as a new powerhouse in the local sports broadcasting landscape.

To mark the launch, Australian tennis star and NBA superfan Nick Kyrgios fronts a full-scale multi-platform campaign urging fans to ‘Turn It On’ — with Kyrgios calling the new integration “a game-changer for Aussie fans.”

The debut week is stacked with top-tier content. NBA doubleheaders tip off on March 26 and 27 with legends Stephen Curry and LeBron James, and the Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns showdown. On March 28, MLB Opening Day brings the Yankees vs. Brewers, called by Joe Buck, followed by Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers returning to Dodger Stadium. On March 30, Australia’s own Steven Erceg takes on Brandon Moreno in UFC Fight Night live from Mexico City.

“The new home ground for sports entertainment”

Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand, and Head of ESPN Asia-Pacific, said: “We’re thrilled ESPN on Disney+ is now streaming for all subscribers in Australia and New Zealand. It’s the new home ground for sports entertainment.”

“ESPN is the seventh addition to our Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star content hubs. Adrenaline-pumping sports are the perfect match up with our must-stream shows, like Daredevil: Born Again and High Potential, all on platform together like only Disney+ can do.”

“ESPN expands our audience by bringing 10,000 hours of live sports action to Disney+, plus live events and on-demand replays, which represents additional value for subscribers and is a big win for sports fans, coming into what are sure to be nailbiting NBA Playoffs.”

The ESPN hub includes live ESPN and ESPN2 channels, popular studio shows like SportsCenter, The Pat McAfee Show, NBA Today, and First Take, alongside 30 for 30 documentaries and original programming.

Foxtel still in the game, with bigger goals on the radar

While ESPN is now fully integrated into Disney+, Foxtel is currently in negotiations to continue its relationship with ESPN. Plans are underway to make the Disney+ expansion an addition rather than a replacement to Foxtel’s coverage.

“We enjoy a long-standing relationship with Disney/ESPN and expect this to continue,” a Foxtel Group spokesperson said when the expansion was announced. “Only a day after the Super Bowl and on the eve of some great NBA action, we’re proud to confirm that we will continue to share ESPN content on Foxtel and Kayo.”

While Disney+ is not actively selling advertising within its platform, current ESPN advertising — including betting ads via ESPN feeds — will continue as usual. At present, there is no ad-tier plan for Disney+, though “discussions around these kinds of relationships do come up.”

And with its growing sports ambitions, Disney+ isn’t shy about its broader goals. Executives confirmed they “would love to hold the rights to a tier one Australian sport.”

That dream may soon be tested, with NRL rights up for grabs, as the current Foxtel and Channel Nine deals run out in 2026. ARLC chairman Peter V’landys recently confirmed the potential sale, with a mid-year 2025 target to finalise the next rights arrangement beginning in 2027.

The Big Picture

The launch comes ahead of ESPN’s 30th Anniversary in Australia in September 2025 and is a major milestone for both brands. It brings ESPN’s globally respected sports programming into Disney+’s dynamic entertainment ecosystem, which already includes mega franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, acclaimed originals, and major general entertainment via the Star tile.

With this expansion, Disney+ is now home to blockbusters like Inside Out 2, Alien: Romulus, Shōgun, Moana 2, and Mufasa: The Lion King, and now a formidable live sports slate — all in one place.

As streaming platforms increasingly look to carve out competitive edges with sports content, ESPN on Disney+ is a bold move to capture eyeballs — and loyalty — across the entertainment and sports spectrum.