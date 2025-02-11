Disney+ Expands Entertainment Offering, Joining ESPN Sports Programming In ANZ

Disney+ has announced the expansion of its entertainment offering with ESPN sports programming set to light up on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand in the coming months.

The launch follows the addition of ESPN content to Disney+ in Latin America in June 2024. Australia and New Zealand are the first English-speaking markets outside of North America to launch ESPN on Disney+, following the US debut in December 2024.

The ESPN hub on Disney+ will bring more than 10,000 hours of ESPN’s live sports action to the platform via live ESPN and ESPN2 channels, with studio shows including SportsCenter, The Pat McAfee Show, NBA Today, and First Take, along with live events and on-demand replays, and iconic original programming including ESPN’s library of 30 for 30 films.

All Disney+ Premium and Standard subscribers in Australia and New Zealand will have access to ESPN on Disney+, with thousands of premier sporting events on show.

“We’re excited to bring ESPN to Disney+ for sports fans across our sports-loving nations. Sport on Disney+ is an innovative game-changer. It further enriches our already strong and unique content offering, boosts value for subscribers, and serves sports fans anytime, anywhere. Disney+ will provide access to the biggest ESPN offering ever delivered in our market, including live games and on-demand replays. ESPN’s unrivalled coverage of massive global sporting events and dedicated local programming adds to the wide array of entertainment already available on Disney+ for audiences of all ages,” The Walt Disney Company ANZ senior vice president and managing director, and head of ESPN Asia-Pacific, Kylie Watson-Wheeler said.

ESPN has extensive rights to major sporting events, including upcoming events such as the NBA All-Star Weekend, NBL Championship Series, MLB Opening Day, the NBA Finals and the NHL Stanley Cup Final.

In addition to the ESPN offering that will be on Disney+, ESPN is available via Foxtel, Kayo Sport, Fetch TV, and Sky NZ.